RCB vs KKR: Rain To Spoil Fans' Desire To Pay Tribute To Virat Kohli By Wearing White Jerseys

Hyderabad: After one week suspension, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to resume with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday, May 17.

The RCB batting stalwart and former India skipper Virat Kohli has hung up his boots from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, without even playing a farewell match Kohli's fans later decided to wear white jersey's in an attempt to give him a farewell when he will take field for RCB in IPL 2025. Reportedly, the white jersey with Kohli's written on the back were on sale on May 16.

However, the rain might spoil fans' efforts to give a tribute to Indian cricket legend. The weather predictions indicate a huge amount of chances of rain throughout the day, with the highest probability around the toss timing - 7 PM IST.

Bengaluru have already experienced significant rainfall yesterday as the RCB batter Tim David was seen enjoying rain by diving in the puddles at the Stadium.

Tim David enjoying rain in Bengaluru (@Jagrookta X handle)

The weather forecast shows a 25% chance of rain at 1 PM, escalating 58% by 5 PM. The probability further reaches its peak at 71% around 7 PM. However, the chances of rain start to reduce as the night progresses, with 49% probability at 9 PM.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium's advanced drainage system might prove crucial in ensuring some play is possible if weather permits. The weather threat comes at a crucial time for RCB, who would just want to qualify for the playoffs, but finish in top two to have a extra chance to qualify for the final.

On the other hand, a washed-out game will impact heavily on KKR's probability to advance to the next stage as they need to win all their remaining games and wish to all other results come in their favour to qualify for the final four.

This will be Virat Kohli's first match after announcing his retirement from Test cricket, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned 14 years and included 123 Tests - 68 of them as captain - in which he scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life," Kohli said in a social media statement on Monday. "There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever."

His fans are likely to wear white jersey in an attempt to pay tribute to Virat Kohli when he will step on the field in the match against KKR at M Chinnaswamy stadium here.