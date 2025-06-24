ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG Weather Report: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport On Thrilling Final Day

Hyderabad: Rain is set to play a significant role on the last day of the India vs England Headingley Test as the match is set for a thrilling showdown on Day 5. England are chasing a target of 350 to win with 10 wickets in hand. The team is expected to go for the target, considering the kind of aggressive template they bat with, just like they attempted the chase against Australia in 2019.

India will be relying on Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance in the bowling unit and will be aiming to get a winning start to the five-match series. However, Shubman Gill and Co. have to make sure that they don’t drop the catches in the field.

The match is hanging in the balance, and both sides will be aiming to get a result from the fixture. It will be a tricky chase for the English outfit as the weather conditions are likely to play a significant role.

The overall prediction at Leeds throughout the day looks quite gloomy. An 87 % rain probability hovering over the last day of the match might play a spoilsport and interrupt the proceedings.

A cold and windy day is on the cards with winds flowing at a speed of 55 kmph.

Chances of rain in Leeds

Although there is an 87% probability of rain on the day, it is expected to fall in intervals. According to Accuweather, there will be some rain from 9 AM to 12 PM as the rain probability is hovering around 40 %. Again, some showers are expected for two hours from 3 PM to 5 PM local time. The evening is much clearer, and the play can proceed without any interruption. However, the rain at frequent intervals can cut down some overs of the play.