ETV Bharat / sports

Rain Threat Looming Over Bengaluru Test; Four Out Of Five Days In India And New Zealand Test Likely To Be Affected

The Bengaluru Test between India and New Zealand might get affected as four days of the Test are likely to be spoiled by rain.

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 hours ago

India vs New Zealand
File Photo: M Chinnaswamy (AFP)

Bengaluru: The three-match Test series between India and New Zealand will kick off on October 16 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, there is a rain threat looming over the Test match. Thus, just like the Kanpur Test, the fixture can witness most of the play being washed out due to rain.

Rainfall on Tuesday

On a Tuesday morning, it rained heavily in Bangalore and the Indian team cancelled their practice session because of the wet ground. There is a possibility of constant rain over the course of the match including thunderstorms.

Rain predicted on four days

The fixture is likely to be affected due to rain as the Accuweather predicts rain on all five days of the Test match. On four of those, the rain probability is more than 40 %. On the first day of the match, the rain probability is 41 % and 40 %. On the third day, there is a rain probability of 67 %. On the fourth day, it is 25 and on the fifth day, it is 40 %.

India At the top of the WTC standings

India is currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after beating Bangladesh by 2-0 at home. India will play eight more matches in the ongoing WTC cycle. After playing a three-match Test series against Bangladesh, India will play against the Border Gavaskar trophy. The final of the WTC will be played at Lords next year.

Bengaluru: The three-match Test series between India and New Zealand will kick off on October 16 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, there is a rain threat looming over the Test match. Thus, just like the Kanpur Test, the fixture can witness most of the play being washed out due to rain.

Rainfall on Tuesday

On a Tuesday morning, it rained heavily in Bangalore and the Indian team cancelled their practice session because of the wet ground. There is a possibility of constant rain over the course of the match including thunderstorms.

Rain predicted on four days

The fixture is likely to be affected due to rain as the Accuweather predicts rain on all five days of the Test match. On four of those, the rain probability is more than 40 %. On the first day of the match, the rain probability is 41 % and 40 %. On the third day, there is a rain probability of 67 %. On the fourth day, it is 25 and on the fifth day, it is 40 %.

India At the top of the WTC standings

India is currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after beating Bangladesh by 2-0 at home. India will play eight more matches in the ongoing WTC cycle. After playing a three-match Test series against Bangladesh, India will play against the Border Gavaskar trophy. The final of the WTC will be played at Lords next year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BENGALURU TESTNEW ZEALAND CRICKETINDIA CRICKET TEAMINDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.