Rain Threat Looming Over Bengaluru Test; Four Out Of Five Days In India And New Zealand Test Likely To Be Affected

Bengaluru: The three-match Test series between India and New Zealand will kick off on October 16 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, there is a rain threat looming over the Test match. Thus, just like the Kanpur Test, the fixture can witness most of the play being washed out due to rain.
Rainfall on Tuesday
On a Tuesday morning, it rained heavily in Bangalore and the Indian team cancelled their practice session because of the wet ground. There is a possibility of constant rain over the course of the match including thunderstorms.
Rain predicted on four days
The fixture is likely to be affected due to rain as the Accuweather predicts rain on all five days of the Test match. On four of those, the rain probability is more than 40 %. On the first day of the match, the rain probability is 41 % and 40 %. On the third day, there is a rain probability of 67 %. On the fourth day, it is 25 and on the fifth day, it is 40 %.
India At the top of the WTC standings
India is currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after beating Bangladesh by 2-0 at home. India will play eight more matches in the ongoing WTC cycle. After playing a three-match Test series against Bangladesh, India will play against the Border Gavaskar trophy. The final of the WTC will be played at Lords next year.
