'He Never Picked Up Cricket Bat, But...': Rahul Gandhi Slams Jay Shah's Election As ICC Chairman

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Leader of opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made a sensational statement as he stated that there are around six to eight people who are running the entire country and hence Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is the in-charge of cricket.

"All the business is given to only 3-4 people of the country. Amit Shah's son has never picked up a cricket bat, but he has become the in-charge of cricket," Rahul said in a video shared by Congress on their official X handle.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached Kashmir Valley and Rahul Gandhi held an election rally in the Anantnag.

Last week, Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the ICC Chairman. He will start his tenure on December 1 replacing Greg Barclay. Shah will be the youngest ICC chair to hold the post in history. Barclay had been the ICC Chair for two terms since 2020 and confirmed to the board that he will step down from the post and will not continue in the third term.

Shah is the fifth Indian Indian to head the ICC after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar stepped in the role earlier in the past. Dalmiya and Pawar were the presidents of the organisation while Srinivasan and Manohar worked in the role of ICC Chairman.

Shah has been the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary since October 2019. Also in 2022, he became a part of the ICC's influential Finance & Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee and took over the chairmanship of the organisation in 2023. After taking over the role of the ICC Chairman, Shah will have to step down from his role in BCCI to avoid conflict of interest.