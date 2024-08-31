Legendary Cricketer Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Dravid Makes To India U19 Squad For Multi-Format Series Against Australia U19

Hyderabad: Samit Dravid, son of legendary India batter and former head coach Rahul Dravid, has been included in the India U19 squad that will take on the visiting Australia U19 team in a multi-format series.
The India U19 squads were announced by BCCI through a media statement. While India U19 will be playing the ODI matches in Puducherry, the four-day games will be played in Chennai.
"The Junior Selection Committee has picked India's U19 squads for the upcoming multi-format home series against Australia U19. The series will feature three 50-over games and two four-day matches to be played in Puducherry and Chennai, respectively," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.
Mohd Amaan of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association will lead the India U19 squad in the ODI series, while Soham Patwardhan will lead the India U19 squad for the four-day series.
Samit Dravid, who hails from Karnataka has been included in both squads. 18-year-old Samit is a right-handed batter and recently showcased his power-hitting skills in the KCSA's Maharaja Trophy. While the ODI series would begin on September 21, the four-day series would commence on September 30.
India U19 squad for one-day series against Australia U19: Rudra Patel (VC), Sahil Parakh, Kartikeya KP, Mohd Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Samit Dravid, Yudhajit Guha, Samarth N, Nikhil Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Hardik Raj, Rohit Rajawat, Mohd Enaan
India U19 squad for four-day series against Australia U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitya Pandya, Vihan Malhotra (VC), Soham Patwardhan (C), Kartikeya K P, Samit Dravid, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Chetan Sharma, Samarth N, Aditya Rawat, Nikhil Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Aditya Singh, Mohd Enaan