Legendary Cricketer Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Dravid Makes To India U19 Squad For Multi-Format Series Against Australia U19

Hyderabad: Samit Dravid, son of legendary India batter and former head coach Rahul Dravid, has been included in the India U19 squad that will take on the visiting Australia U19 team in a multi-format series.

The India U19 squads were announced by BCCI through a media statement. While India U19 will be playing the ODI matches in Puducherry, the four-day games will be played in Chennai.

"The Junior Selection Committee has picked India's U19 squads for the upcoming multi-format home series against Australia U19. The series will feature three 50-over games and two four-day matches to be played in Puducherry and Chennai, respectively," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.