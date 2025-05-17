Rahul Dravid Gives Cheeky Message To Rohit Sharma For Special Stand At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai: Former India head coach Rahul Dravid came up with a hilarious comment after Rohit Sharma's stand was inaugurated at Wankhede Stadium

Rohit Sharma's stand was inaugurated at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 16. The former Indian Test captain was given the first ticket of the stand named after him.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has already honoured many Indian cricketing legends for their contribution to the sport. The Wankhede stadium already has stands named after Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant and Dilip Vengsarkar. Rohit Sharma is also included in the list now.

Many renowned personalities in the cricket fraternity have congratulated Rohit after his historic achievement. Former India head coach Rahul Dravid has also congratulated the Mumbai-based cricketer. Mumbai Indians uploaded a video on their ‘X’ handle.

"Hey Rohit. Guess you hit so many sixes into those stands that they had to name one after you! But, congratulations. I’m sure as a young boy going into the iconic Wankhede Stadium — truly one of the great stadiums in the world — I’m sure you would have loved to have played there, I’m sure you would have wanted to have some great performances there, which you have done,” Dravid tells Rohit.

“I’m not sure you dreamt about having a stand named after you, but that it has come to that and that you have one named after you, it’s a just reward for your contribution to both Mumbai and Indian cricket.”

The right-handed batter also added a hilarious comment saying he knows who to contact when he needs a ticket to watch a match at the Wankhede Stadium.

"It’s truly well deserved — congratulations! I hope it was a great day with family and friends. Looking forward to seeing a lot more sixes into the Rohit Sharma Stand in all the games that you play. And when I’m short on tickets in Mumbai — now that you have a stand — I know who to contact,” Dravid added.

The Indian opener recently announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the five-match series against England. The series will mark the resumption of India’s ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign.

Rohit accumulated 4,301 Test runs in his career with an average of 40.57, including 12 half-centuries and 18 centuries. His highest score was 212, which came against South Africa in 2019.