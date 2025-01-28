Rahul Dravid To Jasprit Bumrah: List Of Indian Cricketer To Win ICC Awards

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC), the global governing body of cricket, announced India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the ICC Men's Test Player of the Year 2024 for his stellar performance. Bumrah, arguably the best all-format bowler at the moment, took 71 wickets from 357 overs of 13 Test matches last year at an unbelievable average of 14.92, picking up a scalp after every 30.1 deliveries.

Bumrah became the first Indian pacer and second India bowler to achieve the award. With Bumrah's award, India equalled Australia's record for most players to win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award. Before Bumrah, a total of five players have earned this honour from the ICC in the likes of Rahul Dravid (2004), Gautam Gambhir (2009), Virender Sehwag (2010), Ravichandran Ashwin (2016), and Virat Kohli (2018).

India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was also named as ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year. Arshdeep was the joint-highest wicket-taker of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi. Arshdeep picked up 36 wickets in 18 T20Is last year, averaging only 13.50 and at an impressive economy of 7.49. He snatched a wicket almost after every 10th ball he bowled in T20Is.

From Rahul Dravid to Jasprit Bumrah's tactical brilliance and lethal pace, India's contribution to international cricket has been nothing short of remarkable. In this article, we take a closer look at the Indian cricketers who have clinched the coveted ICC Cricketer of the Year awards from 2004 to 2024, celebrating their remarkable achievements.

INDIAN CRICKETERS WHO HAVE WON ICC PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

1. RAHUL DRAVID (2004): Rahul Dravid was the first Indian to win an ICC award. He was the proud winner of ICC cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the year awards in 2004. Dravid racked up 946 runs in 12 matches (18 innings) at a staggering average of 63.06 with the help of 2 hundreds and 4 hundreds. This was his 4th best year as Test batter.

Rahul Dravid 2004 ICC cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Yyear awards (AFP)

2. IRFAN PATHAN(2004) : The All rounder Irfan Pathan won the ICC Men's emerging Cricketer of the Year award in 2004. Pathan made his Test debut in 2003, but he shone in 2004 by taking 38 wickets in just 9 Test matches, at an impressive average of 2418 which included 3 fifers and a five-wicket haul. His best figures were 6/5. He also gave some contribution with the bat, scoring 210 runs at an average of 23.33 with the help of one fifty.

3. MS DHONI (2008, 2009 and 2011): The charismatic former Indian Captain, who is the first captain in world cricket to win all three major ICC trophies (2007 ICC World T20, 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy). He had the distinction of Winning consecutive ICC ODI Cricketer award in 2008 and 2009. In Test cricket, Dhoni guided India to the 2010 and 2011 ICC Test mace. Under his captaincy, India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2008, and 2010 and also completed a historic Test series win in New Zealand after 41 years. For his leadership skills and batting prowess, Dhoni was honoured with India’s highest sports award, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2008. He also received Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award in 2009. In 2011, he won the ICC Spirit of Cricket award as Indian Captain with one of the most memorable moment happening when Dhoni called Ian Bell back to bat after his controversial run out in Test series held in England.

4. YUVRAJ SINGH(2008): Yuvraj Singh bagged the inaugural International Twenty20 Performer of the Year award. Yuvraj Singh got the award in recognition of his amazing six sixes in one over during the ICC World Twenty20 2007 in South Africa. Yuvraj was in his peak in T20Is in 2009, having accumulated 302 runs in just 10 matches at an average of 37.75 at the stunning strike rate of 158.94 which include 3 fifties. Apart from this, Yuvraj also picked up 4 wickets at an economy of 8.15.

5. GAUTAM GAMBHIR (2009): Former Indian opener and Present coach of Indian side Gautam Gambhir won the ICC Men's Test cricketer of the Year award in 2009. Gambhir had put in some remarkable performances with the bat, making 1269 runs at an impressive 84.60 in the eight Tests he played. He scored five centuries and four half-centuries during the period. Gambhir played a marathon innings in Napier, facing 436 deliveries for his 137, to deny New Zealand a victory. The innings, spanning 643 minutes, still remains one of the talking points in the cricketing circuit.

6. SACHIN TENDULKAR (2010) : The God of Cricket , Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar won the Sir Garfield Sobers trophy for the ICC Men's cricketer of the Year award in 2010. During the period under consideration for the award - August 24, 2009 to August 10, 2010 - Tendulkar scored 1064 runs at an average of 81.84 in ten Tests. He made 914 runs in 17 ODIs at 65.28, and also scored the format's first double-century against South Africa in Gwalior.

Sachin Tenduilkar with Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy & the ICC Men's cricketer of the Year award (AFP)

7. VIRENDER SEHWAG (2010) : The swashbuckling opener from India Virender Sehwag won the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2010. In a stellar year, Sehwag lit up the Test arena with 1422 runs in 14 matches, including five centuries and eight half-centuries. He was also named in the Test Team of the Year, which was captained by MS Dhoni.

8. CHETESHWAR PUJARA (2013): India's Test Specialist Cheteshwar Pujara Won the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award in 2013. Pujara became then second fastest Indian to get to 1000 Test runs, during the course of his double hundred against Australia in March at Hyderabad, where he put on a 370-run record second wicket partnership with Murali Vijay.

9. VIRAT KOHLI (2012, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023) : The famboyant and best Indian batter, Virat Kohli has won maximum ICC awards for India. He won the ICC Men's cricketer of the year in 2017 and 2018, ODI Cricketer of the Year awards in 2012, 2017 , 2018 and 2023 and Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2018. In 2019, he also won the ICC spirit of the Cricket award as Indian captain. Notably, Virat Kohli was the unanimous choice of the elite panel for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy in 2018.

Virat Kohli with ICC Men's ODI Cricket of the Year award (AFP)

10. RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN (2016): Indian spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin who has retired from cricket recently won the ICC Men's cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year awards in 2016. In the 2015–16 season, he took 48 wickets and scored 336 runs in eight Test matches, along with 27 wickets in 19 T20Is.

11. RISHAB PANT (2018): The Wicketkeeper -Batter Rishabh Pant won the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award in 2018. He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in England, and equalled the record for the most catches taken in a Test, with 11 against Australia in Adelaide in December. He was also the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test hundred in Australia.

12. ROHIT SHARMA (2019): Rohit Sharma bagged the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award in 2019. Rohit hit a purple patch in the World Cup amassing 648 runs in nine games at an average of 81.00 with five hundreds and a half-century. In the United Kingdom, he became the first batter in World Cup history to score five centuries in a single edition. He aggregated 1409 runs from 28 matches with seven hundred in the ODI format.

13. SURYAKUMAR YADAV (2022 and 2023): Suryakumar Yadav won the ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year award in 2022 and 2023. Suryakumar Yadav became the first cricketer to win successive awards in the category. Yadav enjoyed a sensational 2023 season in T20 International cricket, scoring 733 runs at an average of 48.86 with a strike rate of 155.95 in 17 innings included two centuries and five half-centuries. In the 2022 calendar year, Suryakumar piled up 1,164 runs from 31 matches at 46.56. He struck at an astonishing 187.43. He smashed the most fours and sixes that year.

Suryakumar Yadav with ICC Men's T20 Cricket of the Year award (ANI)

14. ARSHDEEP SINGH (2024): Arshdeep Singh, India's highest wicket-taker in 2024, has been named the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year at the prestigious ICC Awards.

15. JASPRIT BUMRAH (2024): Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has become the first pacer and sixth overall Indian to be named as the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024.