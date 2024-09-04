Rahul Dravid Set To Take Over As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead Of IPL Mega Auction: Reports

Hyderabad: Rahul Dravid is set to return as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season according to a report published by ESPNcricinfo. After the end of his tenure as India's head coach in the T20 World Cup 2024, the former Indian cricketer is set to take over the reins of RR.

The report also added that Dravid has recently signed a deal with the franchise and also was involved in the discussion regarding player retention. The 51-year-old has a long-standing relationship with the RR captain Sanju Samson who was also a member of the India U-19 team under the guidance of Rahul Dravid.

Dravid has a long working relationship with RR as captain of the franchise in 2012 and 2013. Then, he served as team director and mentor in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. The former Indian skipper was appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s team in 2019 and concluded his sting by guiding the team to the T20 World Cup title recently.

The report also adds that RR are likely to rope in Vikram Rathour as an assistant coach on the side. Rathour was part of Dravid’s coaching staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) when the latter worked as head of the institution. Also, after Dravid takes over, the director of cricket for the franchise, Kumar Sangakkara will look after their other teams in other leagues - Paarl Royals in the SA20 and Barbados Royals in the CPL.

RR made it to the playoffs last season but were knocked out in the Qualifier 2 after suffering a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 36 runs.