ETV Bharat / sports

Rahul Dravid Involves In Car Accident, Hit By Goods-Laden Vehicle In Bengaluru, Video Goes Viral

Former India coach Rahul Dravid was seen fumed after he met an accident when Goods Laden Auto collided with his white car on Tuesday.

Former India coach Rahul Dravid was seen fumed after he met an accident when Goods Laden Auto collided with his white car on Tuesday.
Rahul Dravid Involves In Car Accident Hit By Goods Laden Auto In Bengaluru Video Goes Viral (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 8:35 AM IST

Bengaluru: Former Indian cricketer and head coach Rahul Dravid, was seen engaged in an argument with the driver of a goods vehicle on Cunningham Road in Vasanth Nagar here on Tuesday, February 4.

Known for his calm demeanour and sportsmanship on the field, Dravid's involvement in a roadside altercation has left netizens in disbelief.

The incident happened after the goods vehicle hit Dravid's white car from behind, causing minor damage. Following the incident, a brief verbal exchange reportedly took place between the former Indian cricketer and the goods vehicle driver. A video of their altercation has also surfaced on social media.

The accident falls under the jurisdiction of the High Grounds Police Station, and no official complaint has been filed so far.

According to the IANS report, Dravid was travelling from Indian Express Junction towards High Grounds when the incident occurred. The auto driver allegedly rammed into his car from behind while it was stuck in traffic.

The video shows Rahul Dravid inspecting the damage after an accident. It can be seen that the auto driver tries to explain that a Fortuner car's sudden movement caused the incident. Dravid, upset, questioned the driver in Kannada about why he failed to apply the brake in time and then collected the driver's contact information before leaving.

Bengaluru: Former Indian cricketer and head coach Rahul Dravid, was seen engaged in an argument with the driver of a goods vehicle on Cunningham Road in Vasanth Nagar here on Tuesday, February 4.

Known for his calm demeanour and sportsmanship on the field, Dravid's involvement in a roadside altercation has left netizens in disbelief.

The incident happened after the goods vehicle hit Dravid's white car from behind, causing minor damage. Following the incident, a brief verbal exchange reportedly took place between the former Indian cricketer and the goods vehicle driver. A video of their altercation has also surfaced on social media.

The accident falls under the jurisdiction of the High Grounds Police Station, and no official complaint has been filed so far.

According to the IANS report, Dravid was travelling from Indian Express Junction towards High Grounds when the incident occurred. The auto driver allegedly rammed into his car from behind while it was stuck in traffic.

The video shows Rahul Dravid inspecting the damage after an accident. It can be seen that the auto driver tries to explain that a Fortuner car's sudden movement caused the incident. Dravid, upset, questioned the driver in Kannada about why he failed to apply the brake in time and then collected the driver's contact information before leaving.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAHUL DRAVID ACCIDENTRAHUL DRAVIDRAHUL DRAVID CAR ACCIDENTRAHUL DRAVID CAR ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.