‘If Money Is Good Enough, I Will Play Role’: Rahul Dravid Hints On Acting In His Own Biopic

Hyderabad: Former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid showcased his humorous side in the CEAT Cricket Awards as he hinted at his Bollywood stint during the event.

Dravid was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony as India won the T20 World Cup 2024 under his coaching. The former Indian cricketers’ stint as head coach with the Indian team saw him stepping down from the post after helping the team put an end to an 11-year drought in the ICC events.

During a Q&A session at the CEAT Cricket Awards, the 51-year-old was asked 'Who will play Rahul Dravid in a Biopic?'. The former Indian batter responded in a hilarious manner saying ‘If the money is good enough, I will play it myself’.

Dravid also remarked that there was a lot of enthusiasm amongst fans during the tournament and it was incredible to see such passion amongst them.

"To travel all over this country and to be able to experience that joy and passion of the fans. I have never been a part of a World Cup as a player in India, but just the experience as a coach to go from city to city and just walk and see what this game meant to the people of this country was phenomenal. It was incredible," he added.

The 26th edition of the awards honoured a group of cricketers and sports personalities who have dished out impressive performances throughout the year. Phil Salt was awarded the Men’s T20I Batter Of The Year while Tim Southee was rewarded Men's T20I Bowler of the Year. Virat Kohli earned the title of the Men's ODI Batter of the Year while Mohammed Shami Men's ODI Bowler of the Year.