Rahul Dravid Deserves Bharat Ratna: Sunil Gavaskar

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has praised former India head coach Rahul Dravid for guiding the team to the 2024 T20 World Cup title triumph saying he should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour. He also added that Dravid’s achievements have provided joy to the whole country.

India Head Coach
File Photo: Rahul Dravid (ANI Photos)

Hyderabad: Former cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar has showered praise on former India head coach Rahul Dravid for playing a key role in India’s recent T20 World Cup 2024 win and has recommended honouring him with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar is the sole Indian cricketer who has been honoured with the prestigious award. The right-hand batter earned the highest civilian honour after retiring from international cricket in 2014. Gavaskar, a veteran of 125 Tests, praised Dravid for grooming the new talent in his coaching tenure.

"It would be apt if the Government of India honours him with the Bharat Ratna, for that's what he has truly been," Gavaskar wrote in his column for the Mid-Day, highlighting Dravid's achievements as a player, captain and coach.

"Earlier in the year, the Bharat Ratna was given to some leaders who had done yeoman service to society. Even their most ardent supporters will agree that the influence they wielded was mostly restricted to their party and to the part of the country where they came from. Dravid's achievements have given joy across all party lines and across caste, creed, and communities and brought untold happiness to the whole country, surely that deserves the highest accolade the country can give.

"C'mon everybody, please join me in asking the Government to recognise one of the greatest sons of India. Bharat Ratna, Rahul Sharad Dravid. Sounds terrific, doesn't it?" Gavaskar added.

India beat South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 by seven runs to lift the silverware. The win brought the end of an era in the T20Is for India as the star duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid farewell to the shortest format of the game. Also, Ravindra Jadeja retired from the T20Is after the coveted tournament.

