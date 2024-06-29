Rahul Dravid Backs Kohli Ahead of T20 World Cup Final Against South Africa

As India gears up for their highly anticipated final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, head coach Rahul Dravid has thrown his full support behind Virat Kohli, who has been struggling with form throughout the tournament.

Dravid emphasized Kohli’s importance to the team and expressed confidence in his ability to deliver when it matters most.

“Virat is a marquee player for us, there’s no denying that,” Dravid said as part of the pre-Final Press conference in in Guyana before leaving for Barbados.

“He’s been through a rough patch, but we all know the kind of class he brings to the table. Form is temporary, but class is permanent. I have no doubt that he will rise to the occasion when it counts the most,” he said.

Kohli, who has been India's mainstay in the batting order for years, has had a string of low scores, including two ducks, in this tournament, raising concerns among fans and analysts. However, Dravid stressed that the team’s focus remains on collective performance rather than individual shortcomings.

“Cricket is a team sport. While it’s true that Virat hasn’t been at his best, we have seen other players step up. The beauty of this team is its depth and the ability to perform under pressure,” Dravid added.

Looking ahead to the final, Dravid acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by South Africa but expressed confidence in his team’s preparedness and resilience.

“South Africa is a tough opponent, and they’ve shown great form throughout the tournament. But we have faith in our preparations and our players. This is a moment we’ve been working towards, and the boys are ready to give it their all,” he said.

Dravid also highlighted the importance of maintaining composure and sticking to the game plan. “Finals are all about handling pressure and executing plans. We have a strategy in place, and it’s crucial that we stay focused and disciplined. The conditions here at Kensington Oval will play a part, and we’ve prepared for that.”

Despite the looming tropical storm expected to hit Barbados post-match, Dravid remained optimistic about the game proceeding without major disruptions. “Weather is something beyond our control. What we can control is how we play. The team is mentally prepared for any situation that might arise.”

As India aims for its first T20 World Cup title since 2007, the team’s blend of seasoned veterans and young talents is expected to play a crucial role. Dravid’s unwavering support for Kohli and his strategic approach reflect a calm confidence that could be pivotal in navigating the high-stakes final.

“The final is a culmination of all the hard work we’ve put in. It’s about giving our best and enjoying the moment. The support from the fans has been incredible, and we want to make them proud,” Dravid concluded.

With the final just hours away, the spotlight remains on whether Kohli can rediscover his form and lead India to glory. As the cricketing world watches in anticipation, one thing is clear: under Dravid’s leadership, Team India is ready to face the ultimate challenge.