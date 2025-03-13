ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: Former India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Joins Rajasthan Royals Camp In Clutches

Hyderabad: Despite sustaining a leg injury while playing in a local tournament, former Indian stalwart and head coach Rahul Dravid attended the Rajasthan Royals’ camp on Wednesday in Jaipur. Dravid sustained an injury while playing in the KSCA Group 1 Division III fixture on March 2. The Rajasthan Royals head coach struggled after staying on the crease for a while and was retired hurt on 29 runs from 28 deliveries.

In a video shared by the franchise on their ‘X’ handle, Dravid is seen arriving in a golf cart before switching to the clutches for the mobility. His left leg was seen to be wrapped in a medical walking boot and shown an active involvement throughout the session. He shook hands with all the players before getting involved in a brief discussion with young talents like Riyan Parag and was seen sharing some advice with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was practicing his shots in the nets.

Dravid closely observed the practice session while seated in the clutches.