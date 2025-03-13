ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: Former India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Joins Rajasthan Royals Camp In Clutches

Former India coach Rahul Dravid joined the Rajasthan Royals camp after suffering an injury on his clutches in a video released by the franchise.

RR IPL 2025 Head Coach
File Photo: Rahul Dravid (ANI Photos)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 1:53 PM IST

Hyderabad: Despite sustaining a leg injury while playing in a local tournament, former Indian stalwart and head coach Rahul Dravid attended the Rajasthan Royals’ camp on Wednesday in Jaipur. Dravid sustained an injury while playing in the KSCA Group 1 Division III fixture on March 2. The Rajasthan Royals head coach struggled after staying on the crease for a while and was retired hurt on 29 runs from 28 deliveries.

In a video shared by the franchise on their ‘X’ handle, Dravid is seen arriving in a golf cart before switching to the clutches for the mobility. His left leg was seen to be wrapped in a medical walking boot and shown an active involvement throughout the session. He shook hands with all the players before getting involved in a brief discussion with young talents like Riyan Parag and was seen sharing some advice with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was practicing his shots in the nets.

Dravid closely observed the practice session while seated in the clutches.

"Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur," posted Rajasthan Royals in 'X' with a photo of a relaxed Dravid flashing a thumbs-up.

Dravid marked his first club appearance in 13 years in a league fixture earlier last month.

Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the franchise after his coaching role for the Indian team between 2022 to 2024 culminated in India’s triumph in the World Cup victory.

Hyderabad: Despite sustaining a leg injury while playing in a local tournament, former Indian stalwart and head coach Rahul Dravid attended the Rajasthan Royals’ camp on Wednesday in Jaipur. Dravid sustained an injury while playing in the KSCA Group 1 Division III fixture on March 2. The Rajasthan Royals head coach struggled after staying on the crease for a while and was retired hurt on 29 runs from 28 deliveries.

In a video shared by the franchise on their ‘X’ handle, Dravid is seen arriving in a golf cart before switching to the clutches for the mobility. His left leg was seen to be wrapped in a medical walking boot and shown an active involvement throughout the session. He shook hands with all the players before getting involved in a brief discussion with young talents like Riyan Parag and was seen sharing some advice with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was practicing his shots in the nets.

Dravid closely observed the practice session while seated in the clutches.

"Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur," posted Rajasthan Royals in 'X' with a photo of a relaxed Dravid flashing a thumbs-up.

Dravid marked his first club appearance in 13 years in a league fixture earlier last month.

Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the franchise after his coaching role for the Indian team between 2022 to 2024 culminated in India’s triumph in the World Cup victory.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJASTHAN ROYALSRAHUL DRAVID INJURYDRAVID JOINS RR CAMPIPL 2025 RAJASTHAN ROYALSIPL 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.