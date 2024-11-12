ETV Bharat / sports

AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Breaks Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli’s ODI Record

Sharjah (UAE): Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit the eighth ODI century of his career to help Afghanistan secure a five-wicket win against Bangladesh. Also, Afghanistan won the three-match ODI series with the victory in the series decider played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With his knock, the Afghan batter shattered the ODI records of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Gurbaz becomes second-youngest batter to score eight ODI hundreds

With his stellar knock of 101 runs, Gurbaz, at 22 years and 349 days became the second youngest batter to smash eight ODI tons after South African stumper Quinton de Kock. De Kock achieved the feat at the age of 22 years and 312 days. Gurbaz surpassed Tendulkar (22 years and 357 days), Kohli (23 years and 27 days) and former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (23 years and 280 days) to reach the milestone.

Also, he equalled Tendulkar in terms of most ODI centuries before turning 23 with a tally of eight hundred in ODI cricket. De Kock had also amassed eight centuries before turning 23.