AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Breaks Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli’s ODI Record

Sharjah (UAE): Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit the eighth ODI century of his career to help Afghanistan secure a five-wicket win against Bangladesh. Also, Afghanistan won the three-match ODI series with the victory in the series decider played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With his knock, the Afghan batter shattered the ODI records of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
Gurbaz becomes second-youngest batter to score eight ODI hundreds
With his stellar knock of 101 runs, Gurbaz, at 22 years and 349 days became the second youngest batter to smash eight ODI tons after South African stumper Quinton de Kock. De Kock achieved the feat at the age of 22 years and 312 days. Gurbaz surpassed Tendulkar (22 years and 357 days), Kohli (23 years and 27 days) and former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (23 years and 280 days) to reach the milestone.
𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐍𝐎. 𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝟖️ 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐳!!! 💯@RGurbaz_21 shines bright and brings up an outstanding 💯 in the series decider against @BCBtigers. 👏— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 11, 2024
A superb performance under pressure to mark his 8th ODI hundred! Terrific effort! 🔥#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvBAN
Also, he equalled Tendulkar in terms of most ODI centuries before turning 23 with a tally of eight hundred in ODI cricket. De Kock had also amassed eight centuries before turning 23.
Afghanistan wins third ODI series in a row
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the series decider. Mahmuduallh (98) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (66) scored half-centuries to help the team post 244/8 on the scoreboard. Azmatullah Omarzai picked four wickets for Afghanistan.
𝐀𝐅𝐆𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 𝐖𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝟐-𝟏 🙌#AfghanAtalan put on a remarkable batting performance to successfully chase down the target and secure a 2-1 series victory in the three-match ODI series against @BCBtigers. 👏#AFGvBAN | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 11, 2024
Chasing the target of 245 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a knock of 101 runs to help the team hunt down the target in the penultimate over. Azmatullah Omarzai played a knock of unbeaten 70 runs and the fifties from the duo helped the team seal a win. It was the third ODI series win in a row as they have beaten South Africa and 2-1 and Ireland 2-0 in the UAE.
Most ODI centuries before turning 23
- Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 8
- Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 8
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) – 8
- Virat Kohli (India) – 7
- Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka) – 6
- Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 6
Youngest batters to score 8 ODI centuries
- Quinton de Kock (South Africa): 22 years, 312 days
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan): 22 years, 349 days
- Sachin Tendulkar (India): 22 years, 357 days
- Virat Kohli (India): 23 years, 27 days
- Babar Azam (Pakistan): 23 years, 280 days