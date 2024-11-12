ETV Bharat / sports

AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Breaks Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli’s ODI Record

Rahmanullah Gurbaz equaled legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in terms of ODI centuries before turning 23 in the third ODI against Bangladesh.

AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI
File Photo: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 20 minutes ago

Sharjah (UAE): Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit the eighth ODI century of his career to help Afghanistan secure a five-wicket win against Bangladesh. Also, Afghanistan won the three-match ODI series with the victory in the series decider played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With his knock, the Afghan batter shattered the ODI records of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Gurbaz becomes second-youngest batter to score eight ODI hundreds

With his stellar knock of 101 runs, Gurbaz, at 22 years and 349 days became the second youngest batter to smash eight ODI tons after South African stumper Quinton de Kock. De Kock achieved the feat at the age of 22 years and 312 days. Gurbaz surpassed Tendulkar (22 years and 357 days), Kohli (23 years and 27 days) and former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (23 years and 280 days) to reach the milestone.

Also, he equalled Tendulkar in terms of most ODI centuries before turning 23 with a tally of eight hundred in ODI cricket. De Kock had also amassed eight centuries before turning 23.

Afghanistan wins third ODI series in a row

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the series decider. Mahmuduallh (98) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (66) scored half-centuries to help the team post 244/8 on the scoreboard. Azmatullah Omarzai picked four wickets for Afghanistan.

Chasing the target of 245 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a knock of 101 runs to help the team hunt down the target in the penultimate over. Azmatullah Omarzai played a knock of unbeaten 70 runs and the fifties from the duo helped the team seal a win. It was the third ODI series win in a row as they have beaten South Africa and 2-1 and Ireland 2-0 in the UAE.

Most ODI centuries before turning 23

  1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 8
  2. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 8
  3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) – 8
  4. Virat Kohli (India) – 7
  5. Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka) – 6
  6. Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 6

Youngest batters to score 8 ODI centuries

  1. Quinton de Kock (South Africa): 22 years, 312 days
  2. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan): 22 years, 349 days
  3. Sachin Tendulkar (India): 22 years, 357 days
  4. Virat Kohli (India): 23 years, 27 days
  5. Babar Azam (Pakistan): 23 years, 280 days

