Davis Cup 2024: Alcaraz, Beckham, Djokovic, Federer, Serena Williams Pay Emotional Tribute To Rafael Nadal

Hyderabad: Carlos Alcaraz paid an emotional tribute to his 'idol' Rafael Nadal after the Spanish tennis great hung up his boots to competitive tennis on Tuesday in Malaga, closing the curtain on one of the sport's most illustrious careers. The 22-time Grand Slam champion and four-time Davis Cup winner failed to showcase his prowess and could not make an impact in his last Davis Cup appearance as he suffered a defeat in his final match, falling 6-4, 6-4 to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup quarter-finals.

Alcaraz paid a heartfelt tribute to his 2024 Paris Olympics doubles partner Nadal, highlighting the profound impact his compatriot has had on his career and the sport as a whole.

"Rafa is one of the best ambassadors of tennis; his legacy will be eternal for sports in general," Alcaraz said during the post-match press conference. "This moment is difficult for me; I feel I must continue the legacy he leaves us. I can only have good words for him and the career he has had. He has been one of the players who helped elevate tennis to the highest level. He is a very important figure in my life."

Despite Nadal's best efforts to inspire from the sidelines, the Spanish team ultimately fell short. Alcaraz delivered a strong performance, defeating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(0), 6-3 to level the tie. However, in the doubles match, Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers narrowly lost to Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp, sealing a 7-6(4), 7-6(3) victory for the Dutch and ending Spain's Davis Cup campaign.

Emotional Nadal did let his emotions flow when the Spanish anthem was played before the tie. He was a constant presence courtside, willing his teammates on with the passion and determination that have defined his career. Reflecting on his relationship with Nadal, Alcaraz shared how much the legendary player has meant to him both as a mentor and an inspiration.

"I will remember the passion with which Rafa lives for this sport, the passion he has experienced every second of this tournament. It's incredible," Alcaraz said. "I have been fortunate to have him close, train with him, share the locker room in important tournaments, but not as much as I would have liked. I wish I had reached the circuit earlier. I have unforgettable moments with my idol, someone I have admired since I was young; thanks to him, I wanted to become a professional."

Apart from Alcaraz, retired soccer superstar David Beckham sent Nadal a message that was partly in Spanish. "Hola, mi amigo Rafa," he said. "Felicidades por tu carrera increible (Congratulations for your incredible career). Rafa, I wanted to send my love and huge congratulations to you for an amazing career.

"The titles, the numbers are there. People probably know that," Nadal said. "But the way that I would like to be remembered more is like a good person form a small village in Mallorca ... I just want to be remembered as a good person and a kid that followed their dreams, and achieved more than what I ever dreamed."

Novak Djokovic, the third piece of the era's Big Three, had posted his own message to Nadal a month ago and had even asked Nadal to stay a little longer. But a more recent message came in a special video shared by the Davis Cup social media account.

"Your tenacity, your fighting spirit, the energy that you brought, the power is something that will be studied and something that will be transferred to many, many generations that are coming up," Djokovic said. "I've been very honored and thrilled to be called your rival. The tennis world and the sports world will miss the incredible energy that you brought on the court. There is so much to embrace, so much to celebrate."

That video also included messages from other stars including Serena Williams. "You've inspired me to have so many wins, to keep going, to fight, to get better, to improve. To basically play like you," Williams said. In her own post, she admitted she was getting choked up seeing Nadal retire. She was also decked out in his gear.

The 38-year-old leaves behind a legacy that transcends his 22 Grand Slam titles. His resilience, humility, and fierce competitive spirit have inspired countless players, including Alcaraz, who now carries the torch for Spanish tennis into the future. He was considered one of the game's biggest faces with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.