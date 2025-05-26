Rafael Nadal Fails To Hold Back His Tears As Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic Join French Open Tribute

Paris: Veteran tennis professional who rocked the stage with most Clay Court wins, Rafael Nadal couldn't hold back his tears on Sunday during an emotional tribute at Roland Garros, where the 14-time French Open champion was honoured in front of a jam packed court that defined his career.

The heartfelt tribute to the Spaniard saw some of his greatest rivals - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray marking their presence on the Court Philippe-Chatrier, to pay a tribute to his unmatched legacy in tennis history. Nadal, who retired from professional tennis after Davis Cup last year, has recorded 112 wins and lost only four matches in Paris, ending his career as one of the greatest tennis players, not just at the French Open, but in sports history.

As part of a moving ceremony, the organisers unveiled a permanent tribute - Nadal's footprint embedded into the clay of Court Philippe Chatrier, a lasting mark to honour the 14-time French Open champion.

Ten thousand 'Merci Rafa' T-shirts transformed the stands into a living canvas, while fans in the upper tiers, dressed in white, formed a mosaic spelling out 'RAFA', flanked by hearts and the inscription '14 RG'.

Nadal, also known as ‘The King of Clay’, drew curtains on his legendary career in November last year, retiring with 22 Grand Slam titles-the second-highest total in men's singles history. His last experience at the clay court was not a memorable one as he made a first-round exit from the tournament following a defeat against Alexander Zverev.

Nadal quietly watched a short film retracing his incredible French Open journey, leaning on a lectern. In the stands, a woman was seen wiping tears from her partner's cheeks. Tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek stood shoulder to shoulder with the crowd, both wearing the tribute shirt.

As the film ended, a three-minute ovation erupted, swelling through the stadium, and tears rolled down Nadal's cheeks.

"Merci beaucoup," he began in French. "I don't know how to start after having played on this court during the past 20 years. To have enjoyed, suffered, won, lost Above all, I'm emotional that I had the chance to play here."

"My infinite gratitude to Gilles [Moretton], Amelie [Mauresmo] and the entire Roland Garros team for giving me the opportunity to have this farewell on without a doubt the most important tennis court in my career," Nadal said while reflecting on his journey at Roland Garros.

"It has been an incredible story that began back in 2004 when I came to Roland Garros for the very first time. I could barely walk due to my foot injury but that year I climbed to the top of the court on my crutches. I dreamed of coming back the following year. In 2005, I was finally able to play here for the first time. I was 18 years old and my first major experience was the match that I played against my childhood friend and rival Richard Gasquet. From that day on, I fully understood what Roland Garros meant," he added.

Nadal also paid tribute to his rivals - many of whom joined him on court for the ceremony.

"I experienced everything over these 20 years. I have had incredible rivals - like Andy, Novak and of course Roger - and many others who pushed me to my physical and mental limits. Truly nothing would be as thrilling without these long lasting rivalries that have driven all of us to improve every single day. Roland Garros is unique. Not only because it is a fundamental part of history but for all the people who work tirelessly, with a smile, to make this tournament what it is, unique."