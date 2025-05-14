14-Time Champion Rafael Nadal To Make French Open Comeback

Paris: Rafael Nadal etched a legacy in the tennis world winning 14 French Open titles which are most by any man or woman. He cemented his place as the greatest of the game by ruling the clay court. It helped him craft a legacy that will make his place special in the history of the game.

However, the 38-year-old retired from the sport in 2024 after featuring for Spain in the Davis Cup. He was plagued with injury issues in the last two seasons and competed on a limited basis.

But, the Spaniard is now back for the French open in a new role as he will be the voice-over artist in the tournament’s official teaser trailer.

“Only where love is written in capital letters, only the clay where champions fight, only the glide, the power, only the endurance until the night, only where tennis and everyone rhyme, only where hats fit all heads, only where the clay marks passion in red, only where rituals leave a trace, only a stage for courage and fire, only here where all dreams transpire, only at Roland-Garros,” Nadal says in his narration.

His voice is heard in the 45-second clip that ends with a close-up shot of him and the same is posted on the social media channels of the tournament. The video has dreamy visuals from the French Open history.

French Open director Amélie Mauresmo also said that a tribute ceremony will be held in the honour of the player.

“Rafa has left his mark on the history of the French Open in so many ways, that’s why a tribute ceremony will be held in his honor. We want the tribute to be special, exceptional. We want it to be a surprise for everyone,” he stated.