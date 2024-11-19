ETV Bharat / sports

Rafael Nadal’s Farewell At Davis Cup: Where And How To Watch Spaniard’s Last Appearance In India?

Malaga (Spain): Rafael Nadal is all set to play his last professional competition at the Davis Cup Finals 2024 in Malaga, Spain. The season-ending Davis Cup Finals will commence from Tuesday and it will be an emotional affair for Tennis fans as one of the Big Three in the Tennis world will hang his boots after the event.

Although all eyes are on Nadal’s farewell he has urged the fans not to make the tie about him but more about the national side and their aim to win the first Davis Cup title since 2019. In the presence of the home crowd and teammates like Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers, Nadal will be up against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. A victory against the Netherlands will see them locking horns with either of Germany or Canada. The other side of the draw has defending champions Italy along with Australia, Argentina and USA.

Here are all the details of Rafael Nadal’s last professional appearance

Will Rafael Nadal play a singles or doubles match?

Earlier last week, Spain's captain David Ferrer stated that the Spanish Tennis star would feature in the doubles fixture. However, Nadal came up with another revelation a week later saying he isn’t sure about his role in the match against the Netherlands.

"I don't know if I will play or not any matches. I have played very little in recent times," he said at the team press conference.