Rafael Nadal’s Farewell At Davis Cup: Where And How To Watch Spaniard’s Last Appearance In India?

Malaga (Spain): Rafael Nadal is all set to play his last professional competition at the Davis Cup Finals 2024 in Malaga, Spain. The season-ending Davis Cup Finals will commence from Tuesday and it will be an emotional affair for Tennis fans as one of the Big Three in the Tennis world will hang his boots after the event.
Although all eyes are on Nadal’s farewell he has urged the fans not to make the tie about him but more about the national side and their aim to win the first Davis Cup title since 2019. In the presence of the home crowd and teammates like Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers, Nadal will be up against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. A victory against the Netherlands will see them locking horns with either of Germany or Canada. The other side of the draw has defending champions Italy along with Australia, Argentina and USA.
Here are all the details of Rafael Nadal’s last professional appearance
Will Rafael Nadal play a singles or doubles match?
Earlier last week, Spain's captain David Ferrer stated that the Spanish Tennis star would feature in the doubles fixture. However, Nadal came up with another revelation a week later saying he isn’t sure about his role in the match against the Netherlands.
"I don't know if I will play or not any matches. I have played very little in recent times," he said at the team press conference.
This week, at the @DavisCup in Málaga, @RafaelNadal will play his last ever match. 🎾— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) November 18, 2024
With 92 singles titles, including 22 Grand Slams and 14 of them at Roland-Garros, his legacy has forever changed the face of tennis.
Read the story of this legendary career. ➡️ pic.twitter.com/bLX2XM72wM
Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup record
Nadal has an impressive win percentage of 96.7, the highest for anyone with more than 15 appearances. Apart from a staggering 29-1 record, he is a four-time champion with Spain. The sole loss in Nadal’s Davis Cup career came in 2004 to the Czech Republic's Jiri Novak.
Squads
Spain: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez, Marcel Granollers, David Ferrer (non-playing captain)
Netherlands: Tallon Griekspoor, Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong, Wesley Koohlof, Paul Haarhuis (non-playing captain)
When Rafael Nadal’s farewell match in Davis Cup will begin?
The Davis Cup tie between Spain and the Netherlands will start at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup match against the Netherlands?
The Davis Cup finals between Spain and the Netherlands will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be shown on Sony LIV and Jio TV.