Rachin Ravindra Visits Blades of Glory Cricket Museum, Says, 'Sachin Is My Favourite Cricketer'

Pune (Maharashtra): Young New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra has heaped praise on cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, saying the legend is his favourite cricketer.
"Sachin is someone I admire massively. The pressure of one billion-plus people on him every time he went out to bat, and yet he was able to perform at such a high level, is remarkable. His hundred hundreds, some of which I watched live or on YouTube, are unforgettable,” the left handed Kiwi batter said.
Rachin, who is in Pune to take part in the second Test of the three match series, visited the Blades of Glory Museum located at Sahakar Nagar on Tuesday.
Ravindra, along with his Kiwi teammates, including Tim Southee, Tom Blundell and Mark Chapman visited the museum, which houses iconic cricketing stuff used by the players from different countries.
Rohan Pate, Founder of the museum took them around this museum of cricket memorabilia, which houses the largest collection in the world.
Rachin was particularly moved when he saw the collection dedicated to legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. “I felt very inspired walking towards Sachin Tendulkar’s segment in the museum, and seeing the bats of Sir Don Bradman and other great players.
When asked about his connection to India, despite being a New Zealand citizen, Rachin acknowledged the emotional bond.
"I’m 100% Kiwi, born and brought up there, but it’s always special to come back to India. My family roots and heritage are here, and it’s amazing to feel the love from the Indian public whenever I visit. Indian spectators have accepted me with open arms. Playing cricket in front of extended family and friends here is a unique experience, something I don’t get to do often in New Zealand," he said.
Reflecting on other cricketing influences, Rachin said, "There are so many players I admire, from Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara to my childhood idol, Ross Taylor, and Kane Williamson. Growing up, these players had a massive influence on me."
On a lighter note, Rachin, like many athletes with Indian connections, also has a favorite Indian dish.
When asked about his favorite food from India, he smiled and said, “Dosa. Definitely dosa—especially my mum’s homemade dosa. There’s nothing better than that.”