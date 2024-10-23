ETV Bharat / sports

Rachin Ravindra Visits Blades of Glory Cricket Museum, Says, 'Sachin Is My Favourite Cricketer'

Pune (Maharashtra): Young New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra has heaped praise on cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, saying the legend is his favourite cricketer.

"Sachin is someone I admire massively. The pressure of one billion-plus people on him every time he went out to bat, and yet he was able to perform at such a high level, is remarkable. His hundred hundreds, some of which I watched live or on YouTube, are unforgettable,” the left handed Kiwi batter said.

Rachin, who is in Pune to take part in the second Test of the three match series, visited the Blades of Glory Museum located at Sahakar Nagar on Tuesday.

Ravindra, along with his Kiwi teammates, including Tim Southee, Tom Blundell and Mark Chapman visited the museum, which houses iconic cricketing stuff used by the players from different countries.

Rohan Pate, Founder of the museum took them around this museum of cricket memorabilia, which houses the largest collection in the world.

Rachin was particularly moved when he saw the collection dedicated to legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. “I felt very inspired walking towards Sachin Tendulkar’s segment in the museum, and seeing the bats of Sir Don Bradman and other great players.