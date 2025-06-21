R Praggnanandhaa Overtakes D Gukesh In Live Chess Rankings; Breaks Into Top 5

Hyderabad: In a major change in the live chess rankings, R Praggnanandhaa has overtaken D Gukesh in the live FIDE rankings. According to the latest data provided by 2700chess.com, Praggnanandhaa has climbed to the fifth spot with a rating of 2777.2, while Gukesh has slipped to the sixth position with a rating of 2776.6 as of June 20.

The top Indian player remains Arjun Erigaisi, occupying fourth position with a rating of 2780.7. Praggnanandhaa has risen in the rankings thanks to some impressive performances at the UzChess Cup Masters in Tashkent, which, organised by the Uzbekistan Chess Federation.

He started the tournament with a draw in the first round and clocked a win subsequently in the Round 2 against local favourite Shamsiddin Vokhidov, bagging 1.5 points. He is at the top of the standings, sharing the top spot with Arjun Erigaisi and other top contenders. Earlier this year, he added another achievement to his illustrious career, becoming the second Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to emerge triumphant in the prestigious Tata Steel Chess tournament. His victory placed him amongst the elites of the sport.

After winning the title, he said that the win was very important for his confidence.

“It (the title) was very important for my confidence. Quite a few World champions have played in the tournament. I feel proud to have won such a prestigious and historical championship. In the second half of 2024, I was not happy with the quality of my games. I trained a lot with my coach, R. B. Ramesh, for this. I am not thinking of the FIDE Candidates as it is far away. 2025 looks exciting,” he stated.

With three Indians present in the world’s top six, the chess landscape in the country is going through a change. With Praggnanandhaa and world champion Gukesh both eyeing the top spot, the friendly rivalry has added an exciting chapter to the clash to continuously climb in the FIDE rankings.

Magnus Carlsen of Norway remains at the top of the rankings with 2839.2 points. USA’s Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana are in the second and third positions, respectively, with a tally of 2807 and 2784.2 points respectively.