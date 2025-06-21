ETV Bharat / sports

R Praggnanandhaa Overtakes D Gukesh In Live Chess Rankings; Breaks Into Top 5

A huge change occurred in the live chess rankings with R Praggnanandhaa surpassing D Gukesh to enter the top 5.

R Praggnandhaa Overtake D Gukesh In Live Rankings
File Photo: R Praggnanandhaa (Flickr)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: In a major change in the live chess rankings, R Praggnanandhaa has overtaken D Gukesh in the live FIDE rankings. According to the latest data provided by 2700chess.com, Praggnanandhaa has climbed to the fifth spot with a rating of 2777.2, while Gukesh has slipped to the sixth position with a rating of 2776.6 as of June 20.

The top Indian player remains Arjun Erigaisi, occupying fourth position with a rating of 2780.7. Praggnanandhaa has risen in the rankings thanks to some impressive performances at the UzChess Cup Masters in Tashkent, which, organised by the Uzbekistan Chess Federation.

He started the tournament with a draw in the first round and clocked a win subsequently in the Round 2 against local favourite Shamsiddin Vokhidov, bagging 1.5 points. He is at the top of the standings, sharing the top spot with Arjun Erigaisi and other top contenders. Earlier this year, he added another achievement to his illustrious career, becoming the second Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to emerge triumphant in the prestigious Tata Steel Chess tournament. His victory placed him amongst the elites of the sport.

After winning the title, he said that the win was very important for his confidence.

“It (the title) was very important for my confidence. Quite a few World champions have played in the tournament. I feel proud to have won such a prestigious and historical championship. In the second half of 2024, I was not happy with the quality of my games. I trained a lot with my coach, R. B. Ramesh, for this. I am not thinking of the FIDE Candidates as it is far away. 2025 looks exciting,” he stated.

With three Indians present in the world’s top six, the chess landscape in the country is going through a change. With Praggnanandhaa and world champion Gukesh both eyeing the top spot, the friendly rivalry has added an exciting chapter to the clash to continuously climb in the FIDE rankings.

Magnus Carlsen of Norway remains at the top of the rankings with 2839.2 points. USA’s Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana are in the second and third positions, respectively, with a tally of 2807 and 2784.2 points respectively.

Hyderabad: In a major change in the live chess rankings, R Praggnanandhaa has overtaken D Gukesh in the live FIDE rankings. According to the latest data provided by 2700chess.com, Praggnanandhaa has climbed to the fifth spot with a rating of 2777.2, while Gukesh has slipped to the sixth position with a rating of 2776.6 as of June 20.

The top Indian player remains Arjun Erigaisi, occupying fourth position with a rating of 2780.7. Praggnanandhaa has risen in the rankings thanks to some impressive performances at the UzChess Cup Masters in Tashkent, which, organised by the Uzbekistan Chess Federation.

He started the tournament with a draw in the first round and clocked a win subsequently in the Round 2 against local favourite Shamsiddin Vokhidov, bagging 1.5 points. He is at the top of the standings, sharing the top spot with Arjun Erigaisi and other top contenders. Earlier this year, he added another achievement to his illustrious career, becoming the second Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to emerge triumphant in the prestigious Tata Steel Chess tournament. His victory placed him amongst the elites of the sport.

After winning the title, he said that the win was very important for his confidence.

“It (the title) was very important for my confidence. Quite a few World champions have played in the tournament. I feel proud to have won such a prestigious and historical championship. In the second half of 2024, I was not happy with the quality of my games. I trained a lot with my coach, R. B. Ramesh, for this. I am not thinking of the FIDE Candidates as it is far away. 2025 looks exciting,” he stated.

With three Indians present in the world’s top six, the chess landscape in the country is going through a change. With Praggnanandhaa and world champion Gukesh both eyeing the top spot, the friendly rivalry has added an exciting chapter to the clash to continuously climb in the FIDE rankings.

Magnus Carlsen of Norway remains at the top of the rankings with 2839.2 points. USA’s Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana are in the second and third positions, respectively, with a tally of 2807 and 2784.2 points respectively.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

R PRAGGNANANDHAAD GUKESHTOP FIVE FIDE WORLD RANKINGSLIVE FIDE CHESS RANKINGS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.