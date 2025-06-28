ETV Bharat / sports

R Praggnanandhaa Clinch UzChess Cup, Climbs To India No.1 In Live Rankings

Hyderabad: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has officially become India's No.1 after winning the UzChess Cup Masters title on Friday. The 19-year-old Grandmaster beat Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov with the black pieces in the final round to win the championship and mark a significant moment in the history of Indian chess.

Praggnanandhaa becomes India’s No.1

With the triumph, Praggnanandhaa’s live rating has jumped to 2778.3, and he has jumped to the fourth position in the rankings. The change in the ratings also marks the generational shift in Indian chess, as he surpassed D Gukesh in live classical ratings to become India's No.1 in live rankings. This isn’t the first time the youngster is making waves on the global stage. 2025 has turned out to be a year of positive results for the Indian Grandmaster.

He has now surpassed both world champions, Gukesh (2776.6) and Arjun (2775.7).

Norwegian chess icon Magnus Carlsen (2839.2), as well as veteran American GMs Hikaru Nakamura (2807) and Fabiano Caruana (2784.2), have occupied the top three places in the live ratings.