R Praggnanandhaa Clinches His Maiden Grand Chess Tour Title, Earns ₹66.48 Lakhs

Published : May 17, 2025 at 9:39 AM IST

Hyderabad: Indian Grand Master (GM) Rameshbhau Praggnanandhaa scripted history by clinching the Superbet Chess Classic Romania title, overcoming the challenge posed by French GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Iranian Alireza Firouzja. The 19-year-old became the only second Indian after Vishwanath Anand to win multiple Super tournaments.

He displayed impeccable discipline and patience in a thrilling three-way tie with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Alireza Firouzja. Praggnanandhaa secured a nervy win over Vachier-Lagrave in the final game, and the title was decided in blitz tiebreaks.

Tiebreaker, blitz playoffs:

Tie-break 1: The game between Alireza Firouzja and Praggnanandhaa ended in a draw. Both players were awarded 0.5 points.

Tie-break 2: The game between the two French Grandmasters ended in a draw. Both players were awarded 0.5 points.

Tie-break 3: Praggnanandhaa defeated Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in just 16 seconds and got 1 point to win the tournament.