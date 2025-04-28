R Ashwin, PR Sreejesh Honoured With Padma Awards By President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Legendary Indian hockey player and veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were conferred with the Padma awards from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, 28 April. The recipients of the civilian honours were part of a star-studded ceremony where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

PR Sreejesh was named amongst the 19 recipients of the Padma Bhushan, which is India’s third-highest civilian award. Sreejesh is regarded as one of the greats not only in Indian hockey but across the globe as well. He played a vital role for the Indian hockey team in the 2021 Olympics and also helped them secure a podium finish in the Paris Olympics.

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin was honoured with the Shri award during the ceremony, along with footballer IM Vijayan. Paralympian Harvinder Singh, who clinched gold in archery at the Paris Paralympics, was honoured with Padma Shri, while para-athletics coach Satyapal Singh was also awarded. The civilian awards were announced on the occasion of January 25, on Republic Day.

R Ashwin was seen dressed in a navy blue two-piece suit and was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah before walking up to the stage to receive Padma Shri award from President Murmu.

On the other hand, Sreejesh was seen wearing a traditional silk shirt and mundu while receiving the award. His family was present on the occasion to cheer the hockey great.

One of the star personalities in Indian cricket, Ashwin, retired from international cricket last year after the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He is currently playing his trade for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025