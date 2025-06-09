TNPL 2025: R Ashwin Argues With Female Umpire, Smashes His Pad In Anger

Hyderabad: Ravichandran Ashwin was involved in another outburst with the on-field umpire, as a veteran spinner and he didn’t hold back his emotions. He expressed his anger after being given out LBW by a female umpire in a TamilNadu Premier League (TNPL) match. The incident occurred during a match between the Dindigul Dragons and iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in Coimbatore on June 8.

Ashwin was seething in anger when umpire Krithika Venkatesan raised his finger to adjudge the batter out in the fifth over of the match. Tiruppur's Sai Kishore claimed the wicket as Ashwin missed in an attempted paddle sweep.

The ball seemed to be pitching outside leg and spun into Ashwin’s pads to which the fielding team appealed for the LBW. According to the laws of the game, a batter cannot be dismissed LBW if the ball has pitched outside leg-stump, regardless whether it would hit the stumps or not.

Ashwin was shocked after the decision and the Dindigul opener attempted to argue with the umpire. However, Krithika Venkatesan didn’t lose his cool and did not engage in the verbal banter.

The off-spinner frustration boiled over while he walked back to the pavilion and he expressed it with his antics. The 38-year-old struck his pads with the bat and Ashwin removed his gloves and flung them in the dugout.

Notably, Dindigul had exhausted both of their reviews by the fifth over which left Ashwin without any option of challenging the decision.

This isn't the first occasion when Ashwin has lost his cool in the TNPL. Last year, he was seen shouting at the apir of batters in the middle from the dugout.

Despite the controversy, Ashwin's captaincy credentials remain intact. He led the Dindgul Dragons to the title last year. However, Dindigul faltered against Tiruppur on Sunday. The controversial dismissal culminted in an innings collapse and the team was wrapped on 97.