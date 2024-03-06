R Ashwin cut off my call, claims Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has revealed that the Indian off-spinner didn't pick up his calls ahead of his 100th Test match. He also blasted Ashwin for not respecting him.

Hyderabad: Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come under scrutiny from former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan for ignoring him ahead of his landmark 100th Test of his international career.

The fifth Test between India and England starting from Thursday at Dharamshala will be a historic game for Ashwin as it will be a significant game of his career. With the spinner set to play the historic Dharmashala Test, many had congratulated him ahead of the 100th red-ball game of his career.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who played nine Tests and 16 ODIs, has claimed that he tried to contact Ashwin ahead of the match, but he didn't pick up his calls.

"Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. That's the respect we former cricketers get," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Respect comes only from cultured people. Btw, I was earlier tweeting about a minor correction in his action and not criticizing him. If only people understood," added Sivaramakrishnan, who played for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit.

The X post from the former cricketer made waves on social media and many reacted to it. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma put out an impressive performance so far in the series with their key players missing due to injuries.

India will look forward to winning the Test series with a scoreline of 4-1 while England will play to salvage some pride by winning the fifth red-ball game of the series. at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

