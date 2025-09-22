Quinton de Kock Reverses Decision To Retire From ODIs As South Africa Announce Squad For Pakistan Tour
South Africa announced the squad for the Test and limited-overs series against Pakistan on Monday.
Hyderabad: Cricket South Africa announced the squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Pakistan, and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has reversed his retirement from the ODIs. South Africa will be locking horns against Pakistan in two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. Apart from de Kock returning to the limited-overs squad, Temba Bavuma is missing a spot due to injury, as he suffered a calf strain.
Quinton de Kock to return from retirement
Left-handed wicketkeeper-batter De Kock will once again be back in action after retiring from the ODI at the end of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Also, he played his last T20I at the 2024 World Cup.
“Quinton’s return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us,” Conrad said. “When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country.
“Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team.”
Bavuma to miss the Test series
South Africa will begin their defence of the World Test Championship title in the absence of Bavuma, who has a calf strain.
“Naturally, we are disappointed not to have Temba available,” South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said. “He has been such an important leader and batter for us in the Test side, and his presence on and off the field will be missed.”
Simon Harmer has earned a recall and will form the spin department. Aiden Markram will lead the red-ball team in the absence of Bavuma. Matthew Breetzke will captain the ODI side while David Miller will lead the national side in the shortest format.
Squads
Tests: Aiden Markram (captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj*, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne
ODIs: Matthew Breetzke (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile.
T20Is: David Miller (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams