Quinton de Kock Reverses Decision To Retire From ODIs As South Africa Announce Squad For Pakistan Tour

Hyderabad: Cricket South Africa announced the squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Pakistan, and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has reversed his retirement from the ODIs. South Africa will be locking horns against Pakistan in two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. Apart from de Kock returning to the limited-overs squad, Temba Bavuma is missing a spot due to injury, as he suffered a calf strain.

Quinton de Kock to return from retirement

Left-handed wicketkeeper-batter De Kock will once again be back in action after retiring from the ODI at the end of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Also, he played his last T20I at the 2024 World Cup.

“Quinton’s return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us,” Conrad said. “When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country.

“Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team.”

Bavuma to miss the Test series

South Africa will begin their defence of the World Test Championship title in the absence of Bavuma, who has a calf strain.