Explained: How Teams Will Qualify For 2026 T20 World Cup?

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 12 hours ago

With the 2026 T20 World Cup Set To Feature 20 Teams in the tournament, the qualification process for the competition becomes interesting. Of the 20 teams which are set to take part in the tournament, 12 have qualified directly while the other eight teams will qualify through the regional qualifiers.

Hyderabad: The upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup will feature 20 participants in the tournament. The competition will include 12 automatic qualifiers and eight teams that will qualify through regional qualifying events. The tournament will be played across 55 matches. The competition will start with four groups of five. Two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eights and then the knockouts of the competition will be played.

Direct Qualifications For Tournament

Being host nations, India and Sri Lanka have already qualified for the tournament. The next 10 spots were to be decided by the Super Eight Qualifiers at the 2024 edition and ICC Men's

T20I Team Rankings at cut-off date on June 30.

Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia, the West Indies and the USA have qualified for the competition via Super Eights. Apart from these sides, Pakistan, New Zealand and Ireland have also secured a spot in the competition via ICC T20I rankings.

Qualification rounds for the 2026 edition

Similar to the qualification process for the 2024 T20 World Cup, the eight teams for the tournament will be decided by regional qualifiers. Sub-regional qualifiers in Africa, America, East-Asia Pacific, Europe and Asia will be played in the 2026 cycle.

Africa, Asia and Europe continents have two qualification spots while America and East-Asia Pacific Region have one qualifying spot each.

Africa, Asia and Europe have two qualification spots, with one spot for both the Americas and East-Asia Pacific regions.

● Europe Qualifiers: 2

● Asia Qualifiers: 2

● Africa Qualifiers: 2

● East Asia-Pacific Qualifier: 1

● Americas Qualifier: 1

