Syed Modi International 2024: PV Sindhu Wins Joint Most Titles; Tressa-Gayatri Wins Their First Super 300 Title

Lucknow: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the prestigious Syed Modi International on Sunday by defeating Wu Luo Yu of China. The Indian shuttler recorded an easy win over her Chinese opponent and won the fixture in two straight sets. He won the match by 21-14, 21-16. Also, she now has joined most titles (3) alongside Saina Nehwal.
Sindhu dominated the first set with ease and secured it with a 21-14 triumph. The second set was a closely fought contest. Both the shuttlers were involved in a fierce battle till the scoreline was 10-10 but Sindhu cruised ahead in the second set.
Super Sindhu prevails! PV Sindhu conquers the #SyedModiInternational2024.— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) December 1, 2024
🏆🇮🇳 A stunning performance against China's WU Lou Yu helped her win the #Gold medal by 2-0 in straight games.
Congratulations PV on winning your 3rd Syed Modi India title.#Badminton #IndianBadminton… pic.twitter.com/9tigd2t17O
Sindhu started strong in the opening game, going up 8-5. Despite some resistance from Wu, the Indian player managed to secure a two-point lead at 11-9. After the break, Sindhu shifted gears, pulling ahead to 15-10 and maintaining her control over the rallies to comfortably win the first game.
In the next game, Sindhu got off to a strong start, quickly taking a 3-0 lead. However, Wu soon leveled the score, matching Sindhu point for point until they reached 10-10. The Chinese left-hander troubled Sindhu with precise drop shots, earning a slight 11-10 lead at the break.
After the resumption, Sindhu adjusted her strategy, forcing errors from Wu and regaining control with a 14-11 lead, thanks to a well-placed straight smash. A powerful bodyline smash further increased her lead to 15-11, as Wu misjudged the shuttlecock's length on several occasions.
Lakshya Sen's brilliance lights up the Syed Modi India International 2024! 💥🇮🇳 He outclassed his Indonesian opponent 2-0 in straight games with yet another brilliant performance to win the Men's singles title.— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) December 1, 2024
Well-deserved win, Lakshya! #IndianBadminton #Badminton… pic.twitter.com/kyuk49JUti
At a crucial moment, Sindhu executed a cleverly disguised forehand return, bringing her closer to victory and earning four match points. She sealed the title with a powerful smash, capping off a dominant performance.
In another highlight, the bronze-medal-winning Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand showcased their exceptional form at the Commonwealth Games, winning with a scoreline of 21-18, 21-11. They became the first Indian women’s doubles pair to win the Syed Modi International title, having been runners-up in the 2022 edition of the tournament.
Lakshya, 23, was eager to conclude his match quickly, storming to an impressive 8-0 lead early in the first game. His fast-paced play left Teh struggling, with the Singaporean committing a series of unforced errors.
Although two aggressive returns helped Teh score a couple of points, Lakshya quickly regained control, securing seven game points by the interval. He then won nine of the next ten points, wrapping up the first game in record time.
Lakshya maintained his relentless attack in the second game, racing to a commanding 10-1 lead at the mid-game interval. Teh, demoralized and unable to match Lakshya’s pace and precision, found himself on the back foot throughout.
The Indian player extended his lead to 15-5, and even when Teh attempted a comeback with a flurry of strokes, Lakshya’s impeccable defense and fitness shone through. At 16-7, Lakshya demonstrated his versatility, mixing powerful down-the-line smashes with cross-court net shots to reach 20-7.
TRE-mendous victory!!! Gayatri & Treesa shine bright😍— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) December 1, 2024
Women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand defeat China's Bao Li Jing & Li Qian with a resounding 21-18, 21-11 victory at #SyedModiInternational 2024🎉👏👏
This is also the pair's first #Super300 title!! What… pic.twitter.com/b1uZOoaHRj
The match concluded with Teh sending a shot long, handing Lakshya his first Syed Modi International title.