ETV Bharat / sports

Syed Modi International 2024: PV Sindhu Wins Joint Most Titles; Tressa-Gayatri Wins Their First Super 300 Title

Lucknow: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the prestigious Syed Modi International on Sunday by defeating Wu Luo Yu of China. The Indian shuttler recorded an easy win over her Chinese opponent and won the fixture in two straight sets. He won the match by 21-14, 21-16. Also, she now has joined most titles (3) alongside Saina Nehwal.

Sindhu dominated the first set with ease and secured it with a 21-14 triumph. The second set was a closely fought contest. Both the shuttlers were involved in a fierce battle till the scoreline was 10-10 but Sindhu cruised ahead in the second set.

Sindhu started strong in the opening game, going up 8-5. Despite some resistance from Wu, the Indian player managed to secure a two-point lead at 11-9. After the break, Sindhu shifted gears, pulling ahead to 15-10 and maintaining her control over the rallies to comfortably win the first game.

In the next game, Sindhu got off to a strong start, quickly taking a 3-0 lead. However, Wu soon leveled the score, matching Sindhu point for point until they reached 10-10. The Chinese left-hander troubled Sindhu with precise drop shots, earning a slight 11-10 lead at the break.

After the resumption, Sindhu adjusted her strategy, forcing errors from Wu and regaining control with a 14-11 lead, thanks to a well-placed straight smash. A powerful bodyline smash further increased her lead to 15-11, as Wu misjudged the shuttlecock's length on several occasions.