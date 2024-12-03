ETV Bharat / sports

Two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu To Tie The Knot With Fiance Venkata Datta Sai In December

Star India shuttler PV Sindhu is all set to get married to Hyderabad-based businessman Venkata Datta Sai. The ceremony will be held in Rajasthan.

File Photo: PV Sindhu (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Hyderabad: Star India shuttler and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is all set to kick off a new chapter in her life. The 29-year-old will tie the knot with Venkata Datta Sai, Executive Director of Posidex Technologies. The wedding ceremony will be held on December 22 in Udaipur. Grand celebrations will take place for the marriage ceremony with pre-wedding festivities starting on December 20.

Sindhu’s family confirmed that the reception will occur in Hyderabad on December 24.

Sindhu to get married in Udaipur

PV Sindhu’s wedding ceremony will be held in the picturesque Udaipur and the schedule is decided in such a manner that Sindhu will be able to return to the badminton court in January. Sindhu’s father revealed that the things were finalised a month ago.

"The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic starting in January," Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, told PTI.

"So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after, as the next season is going to be important."

PV Sindhu’s career

Sindhu boasts a career full of glorious achievements. She has won five world championships including a historic gold in 2019. Her success in the Olympics includes a silver medal in Rio 2016 and a bronze in Tokyo 2020. Sindhu reached at the second place in the world rankings making it to the career-best rankings.

