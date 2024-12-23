PV Sindhu Weds Venkata Datta Sai In Grand Udaipur Ceremony

Hyderabad: Indian badminton star and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu got married on Sunday. She tied the wedding knot with Venkata Datta Sai, a Hyderabad-based businessman and Executive Director at Posidex Technologie. A grand ceremony was held at the luxurious Raffles Udaipur Resort in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by close family and friends along with some distinguished guests including Jodhpur's Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Shekhawat shared a photograph of the duo’s wedding on his ‘X’ handle.

"Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead," Shekhawat tweeted.

The celebrations kicked off with a sangeet ceremony on December 20 which included the dancing performance from both the families. On the next day, traditional rituals like Haldi, Pellikuthuru, Mehendi, and other customs were held.

Sindhu’s husband Venkatta Datta Sai holds a Diploma and BBA in Accounting and Finance from FLAME University and a Master's in Data Science and Machine Learning from IIIT Bangalore. He has managed Delhi Capitals during his tenure at JSW. He now works in the role of Executive Director at Posidex Technologies and Managing Director of Sour Apple Asset Management.

Sindhu has clinched an Olympic gold and two medals in the BWF World Championships. The Indian shuttler is widely regarded as one of the best to play for the country and is still one of the top shuttlers in the country at the moment.