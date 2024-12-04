ETV Bharat / sports

My Aim Is To Compete In 2028 Olympics, Says PV Sindhu After Her Marriage Announcement

Hyderabad: Star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu is all set to tie the knot with Venkata Datta Sai, a Hyderabad-based businessman, on December 22. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sindhu shared insights about her wedding, career, and future plans.

A Special Moment Blessed by Family

"I’m happy to begin a new chapter in my life with the blessings of my parents. They’ve worked hard to support my badminton journey. We had planned the wedding after the Paris Olympics, but due to my tight schedule, it got delayed," Sindhu revealed.

The wedding will take place in Udaipur, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family. A grand reception is scheduled in Hyderabad on December 24, where friends, colleagues, and well-wishers will join the celebrations.

A Partner Who Shares Her Passion

Sindhu’s fiancé, Sai Venkata Dutta, is the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies. Despite not playing badminton, Sai actively follows the sport and enjoys watching Sindhu's matches. Sindhu said, "Venkat has always been supportive. Though he’s busy managing his company, he’s an avid sports enthusiast."

Sai also has a keen interest in motorsports and owns a collection of superbikes and sports cars.

The aim is to play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics