My Aim Is To Compete In 2028 Olympics, Says PV Sindhu After Her Marriage Announcement

Hyderabad: Star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu is all set to tie the knot with Venkata Datta Sai, a Hyderabad-based businessman, on December 22. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sindhu shared insights about her wedding, career, and future plans.
A Special Moment Blessed by Family
"I’m happy to begin a new chapter in my life with the blessings of my parents. They’ve worked hard to support my badminton journey. We had planned the wedding after the Paris Olympics, but due to my tight schedule, it got delayed," Sindhu revealed.
The wedding will take place in Udaipur, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family. A grand reception is scheduled in Hyderabad on December 24, where friends, colleagues, and well-wishers will join the celebrations.
A Partner Who Shares Her Passion
Sindhu’s fiancé, Sai Venkata Dutta, is the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies. Despite not playing badminton, Sai actively follows the sport and enjoys watching Sindhu's matches. Sindhu said, "Venkat has always been supportive. Though he’s busy managing his company, he’s an avid sports enthusiast."
Sai also has a keen interest in motorsports and owns a collection of superbikes and sports cars.
The aim is to play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Sindhu made it clear that marriage will not mark the end of her badminton career
"My goal is to stay fit and continue playing. Even after marriage, I will practice regularly. The new season starts in January, and I am fully focused on participating in all major tournaments."
She expressed confidence after her recent Syed Modi Super 300 title win, stating, "This victory helped me regain my rhythm. If I remain fit and injury-free, I aim to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics."
Sai’s Legacy and Interests
Sai comes from a distinguished family. His father, Gourelli Venkateswara Rao, is a retired Income Tax officer and founder of Posidex Technologies. Sai’s mother, Lakshmi, comes from a prominent lineage, with her father, Bhaskara Rao, having served as a High Court judge.
Sai’s passion for motorsports sees him participating in dirt biking and motor trekking, balancing his professional and adventurous pursuits with equal zeal.
Looking Ahead
As Sindhu prepares for her wedding and the upcoming badminton season, she remains committed to excelling in her sport while embracing this new phase of her personal life. Fans across the nation eagerly await to see her shine both on and off the court.