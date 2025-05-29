ETV Bharat / sports

Punjab Police On High Alert For PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match

Punjab Police have been asked to stay on high alert for the IPL 2025 qualifier 1 clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Punjab Police have been asked to stay on high alert for the IPL 2025 qualifier 1 clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Punjab Kings Player celebrating a wicket (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 29, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST

Mullanpur: The rampaging Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Qualifier 1 clash of the ongoing IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh here on Thursday, May 29.

As per the original schedule, IPL 2025 would been concluded by now, but as it was tinkered after the tournament was suspended for a brief period following the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Ahead of this crucial encounter, Punjab Police have given a high alert for the smooth conduct of PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 clash. "The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator of the ongoing IPL is unlikely to be impacted due to security reasons in the aftermath of the recent conflict between India and Pakistan following the barbaric Pahalgam attack," the Punjab Police said on Wednesday.

According to the revised schedule, Mullanpur will host the qualifier 1 on Thursday and the eliminator on Friday. The qualifier 2 and the highly anticipated title clash will be held in Ahmedabad on June 1 and 3.

"There are two very important matches at Mullanpur stadium tomorrow and day after tomorrow. There is a qualifier and an eliminator. People are coming from all corners of India. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people," Arpit Shukla, Special DGP (Law and Order), Punjab said.

"We have arranged for extensive security around the stadium and its periphery. Today, there is a review of it. Our police force is deployed around 65 Gazetted officers and more than 2,500 is deployed. We will ensure that those who are coming do not face any kind of trouble. On the other hand, the security measures will be very strict. Yesterday, we had a rehearsal of the mockdrill. Today also the police force is rehearsing the mockdrill," he added.

India is set to conduct fresh civil defence mock drills in several states on Thursday to bolster emergency preparedness in the aftermath of the conflict with Pakistan earlier this month. The exercise will take place in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

India conducted its first mock drill since 1971 earlier this month, hours before launching Operation Sindoor.

