Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: List Of All Records Tumbled

Ahmedabad: Shreyas Iyer became the first-ever captain to lead three different teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final after Punjab Kings (PBKS) thrashed Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday, June 2. Punjab's win has ensured that the league crowns a new champion this year as they are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3.
After taking Delhi Capitals (DC) to their maiden final in 2020 with head coach Ricky Ponting, Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title in 2024, their first in since 2014. In 2025, Iyer reunited with Ponting again for Punjab Kings and took Punjab Kings (PBKS) to their first final since 2014. No other captain in the league's history has managed to lead more than one franchise to the IPL final. He also became the only third captain to lead the franchise in IPL history to take the side to the IPL final in consecutive seasons.
𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐛 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥!🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ehe6sR9YeF— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 1, 2025
This will be Punjab's second appearance in a title clash, and a second successive final for Iyer as captain, following his triumphant campaign with KKR last season.
𝐖𝐄 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋 𝐇𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐀 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑 🏆— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 1, 2025
A Battle of Reds awaits... ❤#TATAIPL | #RCBvPBKS | #Final | #TheLastMile | @RCBTweets | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/SIm1llAcvm
Riding on Shreyas Iyer's 87-run knock and Nehal Wadher and Josh Inglis' cameo's, PBKS successfully chased a 204-run target, the highest ever in IPL playoff or knockout history, against Mumbai Indians (MI). It was also the eighth time PBKS have chased down a 200+ target - more than any other team in the league-and marked the ninth such instance in IPL 2025 alone, the most in a single edition of the tournament.
List of Records Tumble
204 (Punjab Kings) - Highest run chase by any team in the IPL playoffs (or knockouts).
1 (Punjab Kings) - PBKS became the first team to successfully chase down a 200-plus target against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL.
87* (Shreyas Iyer) - The second-highest by a captain in the IPL playoffs behind David Warner's 93* against Gujarat Lions in 2016.
𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗜𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲. 𝗜𝗬𝗘𝗥 🫡— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 1, 2025
The #PBKS captain rises to the occasion and guides his team to the #Final with a Player of the Match performance 🙌❤
Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/vIzPVlDqoC#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI | #Qualifier2 | #TheLastMile pic.twitter.com/YdM0RnTfXR
8 (Punjab Kings) - No other team in T20 history has successfully chased down 200-plus targets more than five times.
8 (Punjab Kings) - The joint-highest 200-plus totals for any team in a men's T20 tournament, alongside Gujarat Titans (GT), who also had eight in this year's IPL.
3 (Shreyas Iyer) - Number of teams that Iyer has led into the finals in the IPL - Delhi Capitals (2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (2024) and PBKS (2025).
1271 - IPL 2025 has seen the most in an edition, surpassing 1260 sixes in 2024.
717 (Suryakumar Yadav) - Suryakumar Yadav now has the highest runs tally for any player while batting at No. 3 or lower in a men's T20 tournament.
20 - Runs that Josh Inglis scored off Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth over on Sunday. Only two other batters have scored as many in an over off Bumrah in the IPL - 26 by Pat Cummins in 2020 and 20 by Dwayne Bravo in 2018.