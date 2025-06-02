ETV Bharat / sports

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: List Of All Records Tumbled

Ahmedabad: Shreyas Iyer became the first-ever captain to lead three different teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final after Punjab Kings (PBKS) thrashed Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday, June 2. Punjab's win has ensured that the league crowns a new champion this year as they are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3.

After taking Delhi Capitals (DC) to their maiden final in 2020 with head coach Ricky Ponting, Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title in 2024, their first in since 2014. In 2025, Iyer reunited with Ponting again for Punjab Kings and took Punjab Kings (PBKS) to their first final since 2014. No other captain in the league's history has managed to lead more than one franchise to the IPL final. He also became the only third captain to lead the franchise in IPL history to take the side to the IPL final in consecutive seasons.

This will be Punjab's second appearance in a title clash, and a second successive final for Iyer as captain, following his triumphant campaign with KKR last season.

Riding on Shreyas Iyer's 87-run knock and Nehal Wadher and Josh Inglis' cameo's, PBKS successfully chased a 204-run target, the highest ever in IPL playoff or knockout history, against Mumbai Indians (MI). It was also the eighth time PBKS have chased down a 200+ target - more than any other team in the league-and marked the ninth such instance in IPL 2025 alone, the most in a single edition of the tournament.

List of Records Tumble