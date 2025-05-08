ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Called Off Midway

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Called Off Midway (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 9:59 PM IST

Updated : May 8, 2025 at 10:06 PM IST

Dharamshala: The IPL 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) has been called off while the crowd have been asked to leave the HPCA stadium after the floodlights failure on Thursday, May 8, said sources. However, there is currently no official statement from the IPL Organising committee.

Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees.

However, according to the PTI report, the match was abandoned due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas, which forced a blackout in the hill town.

The Punjab side was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out which at first was attributed to floodlight failure. But later the teams and the spectators were evacuated from the stadium for their security.

Prabhsimran Singh was batting at 50 off 28 balls while his opening partner Priyansh Arya made 70 off 34 balls before getting dismissed by pacer T Natarajan before proceedings came to a halt.

The 122 runs opening stand between Priyansh and Prabhsimran is the joint-highest partnership for any wicket for PBKS against DC in the IPL alongside 122 runs by Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul in 2021 at Wankhede.

Most consecutive 50-plus scores for PBKS
4* - Prabhsimran Singh (2025)
3 - David Miller (2013)
3 - Glenn Maxwell (2014)
3 - Chris Gayle (2018)
3 - KL Rahul (2018)
3 - KL Rahul (2019)
3 - KL Rahul (2020)

More to follow...

