Punjab Kings In Trouble Against Mumbai Indians After Jansen Leaves India & Chahal Under Injury Cloud

Jaipur: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have qualified for the playoffs after prolonged gap of 11 years, have a great opportunity to finish in top two and secure their berth in qualifier one if they win against rampaging Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Monday, May 26.

Finishing in the top two of the points table gives you a chance to compete for the final even if you lose the qualifier 1. It becomes knockout stage for third or fourth place teams. Punjab are currently placed second in the points table with 8 wins and no results and 17 points. A win will take them to 19 points, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is the only team who can achieve it. But, if they lose, they will end up finishing third or fourth in the points table.

In such a crucial game, PBKS will miss the services of pacer Marco Jansen as he already left for South Africa to prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia in Lord's, starting from June 11. In addition to this, according to ESPNcricinfo's report, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is also not available for the encounter against MI due to wrist injury. Chahal also missed the game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday due to a "small niggle", as per spin coach Sunil Joshi. But the team is optimistic of his availability for the playoffs.

Absence of Marco Jansen might lead to some changes in the playing XI combination that Punjab were playing with throughout the season. They have roped in Kyle Jamieson as a like to like replacement, but it will be his first IPL game after four years, with last appearance came way back in 2021 for RCB. As far as Chahal's replacement is concerned, Pravin Dubey (20/1) might continue to replace him, having not done too bad in the previous game.

On the other hand, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch are available and will depart after Monday's game. Comebacks of Jasprit Bumrah, and Mitchell Santner have proved crucial for Mumbai in their emphatic run in the season after a forgettable start.

Back-to-back defeats for Gujarat Titans (GT), coupled with losses for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their penultimate league fixtures, have cleared MI's path to secure their berth in qualifier 1. And suddenly, the IPL's unpredictability has thrown the door wide open for Mumbai Indians and a win on Monday will see them achieving the top spot.