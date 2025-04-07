Football Techniques In Cricket: Punjab Kings Go Erling Haaland's Way To Recover From Match

Hyderabad: Several players of Punjab Kings (PBKS) are using Erling Haaland-backed Normatec technique to for their speedy recovery after the match. PBKS team's strength and conditioning duo Andrew Leipus and Adrian le Roux revealed. The support staff disclosed a unique connection between the IPL and the Premier League in their recent interview.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are comfortably sitting at the fourth place in the ongoing IPL 2025's points table. Punjab have won 2 out of their first three games and have looked an incredible side for better part on-field.

Andrew Leipus and Adrian le Roux said that recovery training varied from player to player, but someone like Shreyas Iyer, who is leading the side this year, took his post-match recovery very seriously.

"We can't force players to do anything that they don't feel is relevant to them," Leipus says. "A lot of them do ice baths in the dressing room post-matches. When they come back to the hotel, if they have got any niggles, we do something called an icing-compression treatment. We had a couple of players on the normatec," Leipus told the New Indian Express in an interview.

"Shreyas was out there for 20 overs (during his innings of 97 vs Gujarat Titans) before he fielded," the Australian says. "It's a reflection of how he looks after himself, he hydrates, he does normatec, his physical prep is really good and is committed to nutrition... you don't have to push him. Some of the younger guys need help in this department," he added.

The side has tried to play a fresh brand of cricket under the tutelage of Ricky Ponting and the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and they have began their campaign on positive note. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, April 8 at their home ground in Mullanpur. Notably, they have lost five games out of six matches at this venue since last year.