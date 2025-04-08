ETV Bharat / sports

Punjab Kings Finally Win At Mullanpur As They Beat CSK By 18 Runs

Chandigarh: Priyansh Arya's record breaking century and excellent death bowling powered Punjab Kings to their third win of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by beating Chennai Super Kings at their home ground Punjab Cricket Association in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8. This is also Punjab's second win at Mullanpur in seven games and first in two games this season.

Priyansh (103 off 42) powered Punjab Kings to 219 for six, the highest total at the venue, after the hosts lost half their side inside the first eight overs.

CSK batters have not been good enough thus far in the season but the likes of Devon Conway (69 off 49 retired out), Rachin Ravindra (36 off 23) and Shivam Dube (42 off 27) were able to take the game deep on this occasion. However, CSK fell short and ended at 201 for five.

It was CSK's fourth loss in five games while Punjab Kings recorded their third win in four matches.

The equation for CSK came down to 75 runs off the last 30 balls. Much to the delight of fans present at the venue, Dhoni (27 off 12) came to bat at number five after Dube's fall in the 16th over.

With Dube going ballistic in the middle overs, Punjab Kings had to wait till the 17th over to get their main spinner Yuzvendra Chahal into operation.

It was Lockie Ferguson's turn to bowl the 18th over and that was when Dhoni provided a glimmer of hope for CSK with two sixes off as many balls. However, 43 off the last 12 balls ended up being too much for the away team.

Punjab Kings were poor in the field, dropping as many as four catches but were still able to get over the line.