PBKS vs KKR: Punjab Kings Defend Lowest-Ever IPL Total To Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 16 Runs

PBKS won a low-scoring affair against KKR in match no. 31 of the IPL 2025 on Tuesday and etched their name in the history books

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 11:47 PM IST

Mullanpur: Punjab Kings defended the lowest ever IPL total against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday to eke out a 16-run win at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. In an era of T20 cricket, where batters dominate the proceedings with big hits and high scores, the fixture between PBKS and KKR went against the norm, and the former emerged triumphant thanks to an excellent performance from the bowling unit.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings had defeated Punjab Kings in 2009 when the two teams met in Durban. CSK defended a total of 116/9 against the opposition back then.

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bat first, but things started going against them right from the start. The opening pair of Priyansh Aryan (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) stitched an opening stand of 39 runs, but wickets kept tumbling after that. PBKS eventually ended up posting 111 runs on the scoreboard as all of their batters were dismissed. Harshit Rana picked three wickets while Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine picked two wickets each. 112 was a very low total for PBKS to defend, but the anti-climax was yet to unfold.

Chasing a paltry total, KKR lost openers Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock early and were reduced to 7/2, However, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (17) steadied the innings after that with a 55-run partnership for the third wicket. But after the departure of Rahane, KKR lost wickets at regular intervals. They were in a strong position with the scoreboard reading 62/2 at one stage, but the team lost their last eight wickets in 33 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal was at the helm of a brilliant effort from the bowling unit, taking four wickets while Marco Jansen scalped three wickets.

Records made in the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 fixture :

Lowest totals defended in the IPL :

  • 111 - PBKS vs KKR, Mullanpur, 2025
  • 116/9 - CSK vs PBKS, Durban, 2009
  • 118 - SRH vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2018
  • 119/8 - PBKS vs MI, Durban, 2009
  • 119/8 - SRH vs PWI, Pune, 2013

*excludes rain-affected games

Most wickets against a team in the IPL :

  • 36 - Sunil Narine vs PBKS
  • 35 - Umesh Yadav vs PBKS
  • 33 - Dwayne Bravo vs MI
  • 33 - Mohit Sharma vs MI
  • 33 - Yuzvendra Chahal vs KKR
  • 32 - Yuzvendra Chahal vs PBKS
  • 32 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs KKR

