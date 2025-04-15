PBKS vs KKR: Punjab Kings Defend Lowest-Ever IPL Total To Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 16 Runs

Mullanpur: Punjab Kings defended the lowest ever IPL total against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday to eke out a 16-run win at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. In an era of T20 cricket, where batters dominate the proceedings with big hits and high scores, the fixture between PBKS and KKR went against the norm, and the former emerged triumphant thanks to an excellent performance from the bowling unit.
𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎. 𝙄𝙎. 𝘾𝙄𝙉𝙀𝙈𝘼 🎬#PBKS have pulled off one of the greatest thrillers in #TATAIPL history 😮— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2025
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/sZtJIQpcbx#PBKSvKKR | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/vYY6rX8TdG
Earlier, Chennai Super Kings had defeated Punjab Kings in 2009 when the two teams met in Durban. CSK defended a total of 116/9 against the opposition back then.
Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bat first, but things started going against them right from the start. The opening pair of Priyansh Aryan (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) stitched an opening stand of 39 runs, but wickets kept tumbling after that. PBKS eventually ended up posting 111 runs on the scoreboard as all of their batters were dismissed. Harshit Rana picked three wickets while Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine picked two wickets each. 112 was a very low total for PBKS to defend, but the anti-climax was yet to unfold.
Wickets, Nerves, Wizardry 🔮— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2025
Yuzvendra Chahal rightfully bags the Player of the Match after a clutch performance in one of #TATAIPL's greatest encounters 🕸️
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/sZtJIQpcbx#PBKSvKKR | @PunjabKingsIPL | @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/PnQRDQUMmA
Chasing a paltry total, KKR lost openers Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock early and were reduced to 7/2, However, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (17) steadied the innings after that with a 55-run partnership for the third wicket. But after the departure of Rahane, KKR lost wickets at regular intervals. They were in a strong position with the scoreboard reading 62/2 at one stage, but the team lost their last eight wickets in 33 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal was at the helm of a brilliant effort from the bowling unit, taking four wickets while Marco Jansen scalped three wickets.
PUNJAB KINGS HAS DEFENDED THE LOWEST TOTAL IN IPL HISTORY— All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) April 15, 2025
Lowest total defended in IPL
111 by PBKS v KKR, 2025*
116 by CSK v PBKS, 2009
118 by SRH v MI, 2018
119 by PBKS v MI, 2009
119 by SRH v PWI, 2013
120 by MI v PWI, 2012
125 by PBKS v SRH, 2021 pic.twitter.com/6UETK5sxX7
Records made in the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 fixture :
Lowest totals defended in the IPL :
- 111 - PBKS vs KKR, Mullanpur, 2025
- 116/9 - CSK vs PBKS, Durban, 2009
- 118 - SRH vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2018
- 119/8 - PBKS vs MI, Durban, 2009
- 119/8 - SRH vs PWI, Pune, 2013
*excludes rain-affected games
Every player got out — 20 wickets fell in an IPL match.— All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) April 15, 2025
DCG vs RR at Nagpur 2010
KKR vs RCB at Kolkata 2017
MI vs SRH at Wankhede 2018
MI vs KKR at Wankhede 2024
PBKS vs KKR at Mullanpur 2025* pic.twitter.com/6mQGxVtQGf
Most wickets against a team in the IPL :
- 36 - Sunil Narine vs PBKS
- 35 - Umesh Yadav vs PBKS
- 33 - Dwayne Bravo vs MI
- 33 - Mohit Sharma vs MI
- 33 - Yuzvendra Chahal vs KKR
- 32 - Yuzvendra Chahal vs PBKS
- 32 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs KKR
