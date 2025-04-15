PBKS vs KKR: Punjab Kings Defend Lowest-Ever IPL Total To Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 16 Runs

Mullanpur: Punjab Kings defended the lowest ever IPL total against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday to eke out a 16-run win at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. In an era of T20 cricket, where batters dominate the proceedings with big hits and high scores, the fixture between PBKS and KKR went against the norm, and the former emerged triumphant thanks to an excellent performance from the bowling unit.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings had defeated Punjab Kings in 2009 when the two teams met in Durban. CSK defended a total of 116/9 against the opposition back then.

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bat first, but things started going against them right from the start. The opening pair of Priyansh Aryan (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) stitched an opening stand of 39 runs, but wickets kept tumbling after that. PBKS eventually ended up posting 111 runs on the scoreboard as all of their batters were dismissed. Harshit Rana picked three wickets while Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine picked two wickets each. 112 was a very low total for PBKS to defend, but the anti-climax was yet to unfold.

Chasing a paltry total, KKR lost openers Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock early and were reduced to 7/2, However, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (17) steadied the innings after that with a 55-run partnership for the third wicket. But after the departure of Rahane, KKR lost wickets at regular intervals. They were in a strong position with the scoreboard reading 62/2 at one stage, but the team lost their last eight wickets in 33 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal was at the helm of a brilliant effort from the bowling unit, taking four wickets while Marco Jansen scalped three wickets.

Records made in the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 fixture :

Lowest totals defended in the IPL :

111 - PBKS vs KKR, Mullanpur, 2025

116/9 - CSK vs PBKS, Durban, 2009

118 - SRH vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2018

119/8 - PBKS vs MI, Durban, 2009

119/8 - SRH vs PWI, Pune, 2013

*excludes rain-affected games

Most wickets against a team in the IPL :

36 - Sunil Narine vs PBKS

35 - Umesh Yadav vs PBKS

33 - Dwayne Bravo vs MI

33 - Mohit Sharma vs MI

33 - Yuzvendra Chahal vs KKR

32 - Yuzvendra Chahal vs PBKS

32 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs KKR

Read More :