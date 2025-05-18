Punjab Kings Virtually Qualify For Playoffs After 10 Years; Beat Rajasthan Royals By 10 Runs

Punjab Kings have virtually qualified for the playoffs nearly after 10 years after thrashing Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs at their own den at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. With this win PBKS are now on 17 points, the same as leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but are second on the table because of an inferior net run rate.

RR did get a dream start in chase of 220-run target as they crossed 50-run mark within 3 overs, fastest by any team this season. They even went to score their highest powerplay score eventually courtesy of openers Yashasvi Jaiswal's blistering fifty and cameo from the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 off 15 balls).

PBKS owe their defence to a certain Harpreet Brar, who came in as the Impact Player and had the right kind of effort. He just did not put the break on the flow of runs, but removed both the openers and later picked up a wicket of Riyan Parag (13 off 11 balls), who scored seven sixes off seven balls on the trot in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The left-arm orthodox spinner finished his spell with figures 22/3 in his four overs.

The wickets were falling from the other end, but Dhruv Jurel (53 off 31 balls) didn't hesistate to play his shots, but his effort was not enough to take RR over the line. RR fell short by 10 runs because of an exceptional death bowling performances from the Punjab bowlers. They conceded only 21 runs in the final two overs, with eight runs out of those coming on final two deliveries when RR needed 19 runs.

Earlier, PBKS equalled an IPL record for most 200-plus totals in a season (6). They made 219 for 5 courtesy of fifties' from Nehal Wadhera (70 off 37 balls) and Shashank Singh (59 off 30 balls) and small but crucial contributions from the skipper Shreyas Iyer (30 off 25 balls) and Azmatullah Omarzai (21 off 9 balls) after the failures of the top-order featuring Priyash Arya (9 off 7 balls), Prabhsimran Singh (21 off 10 balls) and debutant Mitchell Owen, who departed on two ball duck.

Tushar Deshpande (37/2) was pick of the bowler for Rajasthan Royals and Riyan Parag played his part with the ball with 26/1 in his three overs, with wicket of Shreyas Iyer.