ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: PBKS & DC Players Support Staff Reach New Delhi Safely, Vande Bharat Train Comes To Rescue

New Delhi: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players and support staff reached New Delhi safely as Vande Bharat train came for their rescue on Friday, May 9, confirms IPL.

"Thank you, @RailMinIndia, for arranging a special Vande Bharat train on such short notice to ferry the players, support staff, commentators, production crew members, and operations staff to New Delhi," wrote IPL on its official X handle. "We deeply appreciate your swift response." However, IPL T20 later deleted the tweet on their social media handle.

The IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off mid-way on Thursday. Following which the crowd were evacuated from the stadium while players and staff asked to stay in the hotels until they are escorted to the new place.