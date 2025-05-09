IPL 2025: PBKS & DC Players Support Staff Reach New Delhi Safely, Vande Bharat Train Comes To Rescue

New Delhi: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players and support staff reached New Delhi safely as Vande Bharat train came for their rescue on Friday, May 9, confirms IPL.
"Thank you, @RailMinIndia, for arranging a special Vande Bharat train on such short notice to ferry the players, support staff, commentators, production crew members, and operations staff to New Delhi," wrote IPL on its official X handle. "We deeply appreciate your swift response." However, IPL T20 later deleted the tweet on their social media handle.
The IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off mid-way on Thursday. Following which the crowd were evacuated from the stadium while players and staff asked to stay in the hotels until they are escorted to the new place.
"On Friday morning, the entire contingents of both teams, including players, coaching staff, and broadcast personnel, were moved in around 40 to 50 small vehicles from Dharamsala to Hoshiarpur, located at the Punjab border," the official said.
Speaking on the evacuation process on Thursday, Agnihotri said: "The stadium was cleared within 20 minutes. Our first priority was the safety of everyone present. Both teams' players were immediately called back from the ground and shifted to their respective hotels under tight security."