Batter Collapses On Pitch Due To Heart Attack After Hitting Six In Punjab’s Ferozpur

Hyderabad: A heartbreaking video is doing the rounds on social media where a batter died instantly after hitting a six during a local cricket match. The video, which is from Firozpur, Punjab, resumes with the batter preparing to face a delivery and whack a maximum out of the park.

However, after completing his shots, he walked to the middle of the pitch to celebrate the moment with the batter at the other end. He then goes down on one knee and collapses. Seeing the player go unconscious, the rest of the players in the field rushed to him and attempted to give CPR to him. However, the cricketer failed to regain consciousness and died instantly due to a heart attack.

The victim has been identified as Harjeet Singh, who was part of the cricket match being played at the DAV School Ground in Ferozpur.

Earlier in June 2024, a cricketer named Ram Ganesh Tewar suffered a heart attack at the age of 42. The incident unfurled in the match organised by a Mumbai company in the Kashmir area. The video of the same has gone viral.

A young cricketer named Imran suffered a similar fate in November 2024 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as well collapsing during a live cricket match. During a match scheduled at the Garware cricket stadium, all-rounder Imran Patel collapsed on the ground while batting.

He smacked a boundary and was feeling uneasy after his knock. He told the umpire that he needed to take his medicines and started walking towards the pavilion. Before going out of the stadium, he collapsed on the ground and he was taken to the hospital afterwards.

In the recent times, many celebrities have suffered cardiac arrests, resulting in their demise at an early age.

