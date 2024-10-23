Pullela Gopichand Claims Removal Of Badminton From CWG 2026 Is To Halt India’s Progress

Hyderabad: The Indian sports fraternity received disappointing news on Tuesday as multiple medal-yielding medals for India were removed from the Commonwealth Games 2026 roster. A total of nine sports were removed from the competition including some of the most productive disciplines for India like boxing, wrestling, hockey, cricket and badminton. The decision was made for cost-cutting and to avoid the occurrence of any logistical issues.

After the removal of Badminton, Pullela Gopichand has reacted on the removal of the sport saying that the move is aimed at stunting the progress of the nation.

“I am deeply appalled and disappointed by the decision to exclude badminton from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow—a judgment that appears aimed at stunting the progress of nations like India. Badminton has brought us immense pride and success, serving as a vital platform for our brightest talents to shine on the international stage,” he said to PTI.

Victoria held the hosting rights till the last year but Glasgow chipped in to host the competition. The games are limited to only four Scottish cities. 19 Sports were part of the tournament earlier but the number is reduced to 10 now. Shooting, one of the most productive sports for India will not be played in the competition for the two successive editions.

“It is crucial that we raise our voices and bring this issue to the appropriate authorities to ensure badminton continues to thrive and inspire future generations. As the sport experiences exponential growth globally, the reasons for its exclusion must be scrutinised and discussed with the relevant stakeholders,” Gopichand added.

The decision might turn out to be a big blow to India’s hopes of winning multiple medals in the tournament. The nation has won 564 medals in CWG games out of which 135 in shooting, 114 in wrestling, 44 in boxing and 31 in badminton.