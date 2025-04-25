PSL Coverage Stopped In India; Broadcasters Stop Coverage In Aftermath Of Pahalgam Attack

Pakistan: Indian broadcasting platforms have made a decision to stop the coverage of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League in the aftermath of the Terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. After the carnage on April 22 that took the lives of many, Indian broadcasters stopped the coverage of the tournament. FanCode—the official digital partner, not only halted PSL streaming but also wiped off the entire section of the tournament from their website and app.

Just a day after the Pahalgam attack, FanCode opted not to air the April 23 match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United. Also, the platform went on to completely take down PSL content from their platform.

Sony Sports, which owns India’s television rights for the PSL, also followed suit and blacked out all scheduled broadcasts and related studio shows. India has already started taking steps to break all ties with Pakistan.

Also, some of the fantasy platforms in India have removed the option of creating a team for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Also, the apps like Cricbuzz and ESPN Cricinfo have removed PSL matches from their website.

The dates of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) are clashing. PSL kicked off on April 11, and the final match of the tournament will be played on May 18. On the other hand, IPL commenced on March 22 to and the title clash will be played on May 25.

PSL does have participation of some of the star players like David Warner, Daryl Mitchell, Jason Holder, Rassie van der Dussen and Kane Williamson.