PSL 2025: Timings Of Pakistan Super League Matches Changed Because Of IPL

Lahore: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) management, in a bid to minimize direct airtime clash with the arguably the world's biggest league, Indian Premier League, has scheduled its matches one hour after the IPL matches start. Salman Naseer, the PSL CEO, said in a podcast that PSL matches will begin at 8:00 pm, one hour after the IPL games commence at 7 PST.
The PSL is all set to commence in Rawalpindi on Friday, April 11. For the first time since the IPL and PSL are going to clash in the same window. Naseer explicitly said they had no option but to schedule the PSL in the April-May window because of Pakistan cricket's packed calendar earlier this year.
"It is not an ideal situation but we are confident that the PSL has its own fan base and will attract the usual eyeballs," Naseer said.
"The PSL has always produced quality competitive cricket and this year also we should see the same and cricket fans anywhere, at the end of the day, just want to see competitive, entertaining matches," he said.
He further added that since the PSL was in its 10th year, a number of new things have been added to make the broadcast quality top-notch. Naseer added that having both, PSL and IPL in the same window, allows the franchises to sign some people's favourite overseas stars, who went unsold in the IPL auction.
PSL franchises have signed international stars like David Warner, Kane Williamson in this years draft following the IPL 2025 mega auction was successfully concluded in November last year.
He also said that the PSL had got queries from interested parties on buying two new teams that would be added to the tournament by next year.