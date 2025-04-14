England Star Batter James Vince Getting Hair Dryer For Match Winning Show In PSL Leaves Internet In Splits

The Pakistan Super League witnessed a unique moment as Englishman James Vince was presented with a hair dryer after his century against Multan Sultan while playing for Karachi Kings. He was presented with the 'Most Reliable Player of the Match' award during a sponsor giveaway ceremony in the dressing room. The unique recognition left the English cricketer in splits.

Vince’s spectacular innings of 101 runs from 43 deliveries, including 14 fours and four sixes, helped the team chase down a target of 235 runs. It was his seventh T20 century and first in PSL.

Karachi Kings suffered early blows during the chase and lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay. Vince, however, steadied the innings and stitched a 142-run stand from 68 deliveries with Khushdil Shah, who amassed 60 runs during his stay at the crease. Although Vince was run out, his innings had already set the platform for the highest run chase in PSL history.

After the video of the unique reward went viral, many social media users reacted to the incident.

Earlier in the match, Multan Sultans amassed 234/5 in their allotted quota of 20 overs, led by Mohammed Rizwan's century. He received support from teammates Kamran Ghulam and Michael Bracewell.

"Quite a tough chase, but when we batted, we realised how nice a surface this was. The way Khushdil batted was also great. When the rate gets beyond 15-16, the game gets away from you at any game," Vince said after the match.