PSL 2025: No More Hair Dryers and Beard Trimmers; Shaheen Afridi Gets 24k Gold-Plated iPhone 16 Pro

Hyderabad: While Karachi Kings grabbed the headlines in the Pakistan Super League 2025 by handing out gifts like hairdryers and beard trimmers to their players during the PSL 2025, Lahore Qalanders have become the envy of the league with their gifts to their players. On Easter, the franchise decided to celebrate the festival in a grand manner by gifting their members and support staff.

Lahore Qalanders skipper Shaheen Afridi received a customised 24-carat gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro on the special day. As the Pakistan pacer unveiled his special gift, his teammates were in awe. England batter Sam Billings was seen stunned after watching the gift received by Shaheen.

Shaheen’s teammate Haris Rauf joined in the banter, calling the gesture of only rewarding the captain with the iPhone ‘unfair’.

"Our Captain Qalandar receives a gift he's worthy of. A custom 24K gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro, made just for Lahore Qalandars' main man, Shaheen!" Lahore wrote in their social media post, revealing the moment when Shaheen was presented with the gift.

Lahore Qalandars is at the second spot currently in the points table of the PSL, having won two matches from three. Islamabad United are at the top of the points table thanks to an unbeaten four-match run.

Earlier, Karachi Kings had given England cricketer James Vince a hairdryer as a gift and also presented Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali with a trimmer after their match against Qalanders on April 16. These gifts went viral in a short time and many have compared to the gifts given in the Indian Premier League.