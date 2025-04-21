ETV Bharat / sports

PSL 2025: No More Hair Dryers and Beard Trimmers; Shaheen Afridi Gets 24k Gold-Plated iPhone 16 Pro

Lahore Qalandars set a new precedent in the Pakistan Super League, gifting skipper Shaheen Afridi a 24k Gold-Plated iPhone 16 Pro

PSL 2025 Shaheen Afridi
File Photo: Shaheen Afridi (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 21, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: While Karachi Kings grabbed the headlines in the Pakistan Super League 2025 by handing out gifts like hairdryers and beard trimmers to their players during the PSL 2025, Lahore Qalanders have become the envy of the league with their gifts to their players. On Easter, the franchise decided to celebrate the festival in a grand manner by gifting their members and support staff.

Lahore Qalanders skipper Shaheen Afridi received a customised 24-carat gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro on the special day. As the Pakistan pacer unveiled his special gift, his teammates were in awe. England batter Sam Billings was seen stunned after watching the gift received by Shaheen.

Shaheen’s teammate Haris Rauf joined in the banter, calling the gesture of only rewarding the captain with the iPhone ‘unfair’.

"Our Captain Qalandar receives a gift he's worthy of. A custom 24K gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro, made just for Lahore Qalandars' main man, Shaheen!" Lahore wrote in their social media post, revealing the moment when Shaheen was presented with the gift.

Lahore Qalandars is at the second spot currently in the points table of the PSL, having won two matches from three. Islamabad United are at the top of the points table thanks to an unbeaten four-match run.

Earlier, Karachi Kings had given England cricketer James Vince a hairdryer as a gift and also presented Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali with a trimmer after their match against Qalanders on April 16. These gifts went viral in a short time and many have compared to the gifts given in the Indian Premier League.

Hyderabad: While Karachi Kings grabbed the headlines in the Pakistan Super League 2025 by handing out gifts like hairdryers and beard trimmers to their players during the PSL 2025, Lahore Qalanders have become the envy of the league with their gifts to their players. On Easter, the franchise decided to celebrate the festival in a grand manner by gifting their members and support staff.

Lahore Qalanders skipper Shaheen Afridi received a customised 24-carat gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro on the special day. As the Pakistan pacer unveiled his special gift, his teammates were in awe. England batter Sam Billings was seen stunned after watching the gift received by Shaheen.

Shaheen’s teammate Haris Rauf joined in the banter, calling the gesture of only rewarding the captain with the iPhone ‘unfair’.

"Our Captain Qalandar receives a gift he's worthy of. A custom 24K gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro, made just for Lahore Qalandars' main man, Shaheen!" Lahore wrote in their social media post, revealing the moment when Shaheen was presented with the gift.

Lahore Qalandars is at the second spot currently in the points table of the PSL, having won two matches from three. Islamabad United are at the top of the points table thanks to an unbeaten four-match run.

Earlier, Karachi Kings had given England cricketer James Vince a hairdryer as a gift and also presented Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali with a trimmer after their match against Qalanders on April 16. These gifts went viral in a short time and many have compared to the gifts given in the Indian Premier League.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHAHEEN AFRIDILAHORE QALANDARSSHAHEEN AFRIDI GETS IPHONEPSL 2025

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.