PSL 2024: Colin Munro Celebrates Ball Boy's Spectacular Fielding Effort, Impresses Netizens

Rawalpindi: Kiwi player Colin Munro made waves with his heart-warming gesture in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the cricketer was seen celebrating a six against his own side with the ball boy as the latter took a brilliant catch beyond the boundary rope.

The sequence of the events kicked off in the seventh over of the innings when Peshawar Zalmi were batting against Islamabad United. Pacer Faheem Ashraf was smacked for a six over fine leg by Amer Jamal. The ball boy attempted to catch the ball but could not manage to hold on. Colin Munro, who was fielding in the region, hugged and consoled him after the incident.

However, the ball boy surprised everyone minutes later with his dazzling fielding effort as he managed to grab one. On the penultimate delivery of the 19th over, Rumman Raees was whacked for a maximum. The ball boy beyond the boundary line put in a slide and caught the ball. Munro then celebrated the six with the ball boy giving him a high five and a hug.

The gesture from the New Zealand cricketer made waves and a lot of users on the Internet praised him for his heart-warming act. Islamabad United won the fixture by 29 runs and bagged two points from the game. The team first posted 196/4 on the scoreboard thanks to Shadab Khan's knock of 80 runs. The opposition then managed to score only 167/9 falling 29 runs short of the target.