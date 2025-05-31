ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League 2025 Final: When And Where To Watch PSG vs Inter Milan?

Former soccer player Andres Iniesta lifts the trophy during the opening of the official UEFA fan festival in Munich, Germany, Thursday, May 29, 2025 ( AP )

Germany: The European domestic season will witness its marquee event as Paris Saint-Germain of France and Inter Milan of Italy will square off against each other to grab the Champions League title. The final will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Inter are aiming for their fourth UCL title and their first since 2010. Simone Inzaghi’s side has made it to the final for the second time in the three years. The Italian giants will have their eyes set on the trophy to clinch the silverware.

The young and new PSG are aiming to clench the title after trying over the years. Under coach Luis Enrique, the team have sealed the French Ligue 1 as well as the Coupe de Monde and a victory will ensure a historic treble and become first French club to complete the treble. With the absence of stars like Mbappe, Messi, or Neymar, it will be a tough challenge for PSG to lift the title.

Live streaming details for PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final:

Where will the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final PSG vs Inter Milan be held?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final PSG vs Inter Milan will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.