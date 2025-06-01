ETV Bharat / sports

PSG’s Victory Celebration Turns Into Violence; Two Dead, Around 500 People Arrested

Hyderabad: Paris Saint-German (PSG) won their maiden UEFA Champions League title on Sunday thrashing Inter Milan by 5-0. The city erupted into a celebration soon but the excitement amongst fans soon turned into chaotic scenes in Paris. The violence came onto the fore resulting in the death of two people, around 500 arrests and cars set ablaze. The interior ministry confirmed the same according to news agency AFP.

Car horns, cheers, singing in the street and fireworks were part of the victory celebration. However, clashes broke out between the police and the crowd on the Champs-Elysees avenue. The Interior Ministry stated that 491 people were arrested. Across France, a total of 559 people were arrested. Also, there were two deaths in the incident.

“A man riding a motor scooter in Paris died after being hit by a car while in the southwestern town of Dax, a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a gathering celebrating the PSG victory, Prosecutors said, as quoted by AFP.