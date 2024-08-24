ETV Bharat / sports

French Soccer League 1: Kylian Mbappe-less PSG Crashes Montpellier 6-0

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 9 hours ago

Updated : 8 hours ago

The Paris Saint-Germain side continued their stellar performance without the services of star footballer Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid in the offseason, as they outplayed Montpellier by 6-0 on Friday. With this triumph, they now have two wins in as many games in the ongoing French League.

Marco Asensio celebrates with teammates during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier (AP)

Paris (France): Paris Saint-Germain seems to be doing just fine without Kylian Mbappe.

PSG routed Montpellier 6-0 on Friday to make it two wins in two games in the French league as it starts life without Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid this offseason.

PSG is seeking its fourth straight league title but many had expected its grip on the trophy to loosen after the departure of its star forward. So far, that hasn't been the case, with the team netting 10 goals in its opening two matches.

Bradley Barcola opened the scoring after three minutes with an angled strike from nine yards out and Marco Asensio doubled the lead with a low shot from the center of the area after being teed up by a delicate pass from João Neves.

It was the third assist in two games for the 19-year-old Neves, who arrived from Benfica in the offseason.

Ousmane Dembélé’s perfect pass gave Barcola the simplest of tap-ins for the third goal eight minutes into the second half, Achraf Hakimi’s side-footed volley made it 4-0 in the 57th and Warren Zaïre-Emery slotted home another on the hour mark.

Substitute Lee Kang-in got his second goal in two games when he completed the rout eight minutes from time.

Montpellier has one point from its first two games.

TAGGED:

BRADLEY BARCOLAPSG VS MONTPELLIER RESULTPSG VS MONTPELLIER SCORELINEPSG VS MONTPELLIER WHERE TO WATCHFRENCH LEAGUE 2024

